Prep volleyball results
agate

Thursday

Class 4A Northeast

Thunder Basin 3, Gillette 2 (18-25, 25-18, 25-15, 18-25, 15-8)

Class 4A Southeast

Cheyenne East 3, Cheyenne Central 1 (25-21, 17-25, 27-25, 25-19)

Class 4A

Rock Springs 3, Jackson 1 (23-25, 25-21, 25-8, 25-15)

Green River 3, Riverton 1 (20-25, 25-22, 25-20, 25-16)

Class 2A Northeast

Moorcroft 3, Sundance 2 (11-25, 18-25, 25-23, 25-18, 15-13)

Class 1A Southwest

Cokeville 3, Farson 0 (25-14, 25-12, 25-22)

Class 1A

Snake River 3, Rock River 0 (25-19, 25-7, 25-14)

Friday

Class 4A

Star Valley 3, Natrona County 1 (22-25, 25-14, 28-26, 25-18)

Evanston 3, Cody 0 (25-18, 25-23, 25-21)

Class 3A

Mountain View 3, Powell 0 (25-19, 25=16, 25-12)

Buffalo at Rawlins

Worland 3, Pinedale 1 (25-19, 21-25, 26-24, 26-24)

Douglas 3, Torrington 2 (22-25, 25-17, 20-25, 15-12)

Class 2A Northeast

Wright 3, Tongue River 0 (29-27, 25-22, 26-24)

Big Horn 3, Moorcroft 0 (25-20, 25-15, 29-27)

Class 2A

Moorcroft vs Lusk

Greybull at Wind River

Shoshoni 3, Glenrock 0 (25-16, 25-17, 25-23)

Class 1A Southwest

Cokeville 3, Encampment 0 (25-15, 25-11, 25-15)

Class 1A

Glendo at Midwest

Inter-class

Burns 3, Pine Bluffs 0 (27-25, 25-20, 25-23)

Rocky Mountain at Burlington

Kaycee Quadrangular

Upton at Kaycee

Snake River 2, Kaycee 0 (25-23, 27-25)

Farson at Kaycee

Upton vs Farson

Upton 2, Snake River 1 (19-25, 25-21, 15-9)

Saturday

Class 4A

Natrona County at Jackson

Cody at Green River

Riverton at Evanston

Rock Springs at Star Valley

Class 3A

Lyman at Powell

Kemmerer at Worland

Pinedale at Lander

Mountain View at Lovell

Torrington at Buffalo

Class 2A Northeast

Tongue River at Big Horn

Class 2A Southeast

Lusk at Glenrock

Class 2A

Shoshoni at Wright

Class 1A

Lingle-Fort Laramie at Encampment

Lingle-Fort Laramie at Saratoga

Southeast at Saratoga

Southeast at Encampment

Dubois at Hanna

Inter-class

Big Piney at Wind River

Wheatland Triangular

Burns at Wheatland

Burns vs Thermopolis

Thermopolis at Wheatland

Wyoming/South Dakota Border Wars

at Rapid City, S.D.

WYOMING TEAMS HERE: Sheridan, Gillette, Thunder Basin, Douglas

