Prep volleyball results

Thursday
Class 4A Northeast
Thunder Basin 3, Gillette 2 (18-25, 25-18, 25-15, 18-25, 15-8)
Class 4A Southeast
Cheyenne East 3, Cheyenne Central 1 (25-21, 17-25, 27-25, 25-19)
Class 4A
Rock Springs 3, Jackson 1 (23-25, 25-21, 25-8, 25-15)
Green River 3, Riverton 1 (20-25, 25-22, 25-20, 25-16)
Class 2A Northeast
Moorcroft 3, Sundance 2 (11-25, 18-25, 25-23, 25-18, 15-13)
Class 1A Southwest
Cokeville 3, Farson 0 (25-14, 25-12, 25-22)
Class 1A
Snake River 3, Rock River 0 (25-19, 25-7, 25-14)
Friday
Class 4A
Star Valley 3, Natrona County 1 (22-25, 25-14, 28-26, 25-18)
Evanston 3, Cody 0 (25-18, 25-23, 25-21)
Class 3A
Mountain View 3, Powell 0 (25-19, 25=16, 25-12)
Buffalo at Rawlins
Worland 3, Pinedale 1 (25-19, 21-25, 26-24, 26-24)
Douglas 3, Torrington 2 (22-25, 25-17, 20-25, 15-12)
Class 2A Northeast
Wright 3, Tongue River 0 (29-27, 25-22, 26-24)
Big Horn 3, Moorcroft 0 (25-20, 25-15, 29-27)
Class 2A
Moorcroft vs Lusk
Greybull at Wind River
Shoshoni 3, Glenrock 0 (25-16, 25-17, 25-23)
Class 1A Southwest
Cokeville 3, Encampment 0 (25-15, 25-11, 25-15)
Class 1A
Glendo at Midwest
Inter-class
Burns 3, Pine Bluffs 0 (27-25, 25-20, 25-23)
Rocky Mountain at Burlington
Kaycee Quadrangular
Upton at Kaycee
Snake River 2, Kaycee 0 (25-23, 27-25)
Farson at Kaycee
Upton vs Farson
Upton 2, Snake River 1 (19-25, 25-21, 15-9)
Saturday
Class 4A
Natrona County at Jackson
Cody at Green River
Riverton at Evanston
Rock Springs at Star Valley
Class 3A
Lyman at Powell
Kemmerer at Worland
Pinedale at Lander
Mountain View at Lovell
Torrington at Buffalo
Class 2A Northeast
Tongue River at Big Horn
Class 2A Southeast
Lusk at Glenrock
Class 2A
Shoshoni at Wright
Class 1A
Lingle-Fort Laramie at Encampment
Lingle-Fort Laramie at Saratoga
Southeast at Saratoga
Southeast at Encampment
Dubois at Hanna
Inter-class
Big Piney at Wind River
Wheatland Triangular
Burns at Wheatland
Burns vs Thermopolis
Thermopolis at Wheatland
Wyoming/South Dakota Border Wars
at Rapid City, S.D.
WYOMING TEAMS HERE: Sheridan, Gillette, Thunder Basin, Douglas
