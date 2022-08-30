 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Prep volleyball schedule Aug. 31-Sept. 3

Tuesday

Lingle-Fort Laramie at Lusk

Jackson at Lander

Encampment at North Park, Colo.

Thursday

Lingle-Fort Laramie at Pine Bluffs

Arvada-Clearmont at Upton

Farson at Big Piney

Lusk at Crawford, Neb.

Friday

Torrington at Rawlins

Saratoga at Farson

Midwest at Upton

Ten Sleep at Burlington

Hulett at Kaycee

Pine Bluffs at Yuma, Colo.

Friday-Saturday

Gillette Invite

WYOMING TEAMS HERE: Gillette, Thunder Basin, Kelly Walsh, Natrona County, Cheyenne Central, Cheyenne South, Laramie, Douglas, Newcastle, Sundance, Big Horn, Wright, Shoshoni, Buffalo, Moorcroft, Wheatland, Glenrock, Burns

Cody Border Wars

WYOMING TEAMS HERE: Cody, Riverton, Powell, Thermopolis, Lovell, Riverside, Lander, Woland, Riverton

Evanston Border Wars

WYOMING TEAMS HERE: Evanston, Cheyenne East, Pinedale, Green River, Lyman, Star Valley, Mountain View, Jackson, Rock Springs, Cokeville

Greybull Invite

WHO'S HERE: Greybull, Tongue River, Rocky Mountain, Wyoming Indian, Shoshoni, Snake River, Kemmerer, Wind River

Saturday

Rock River at Midwest

Arvada-Clearmont vs Rock River (at Midwest)

Kaycee at Southeast

