Prep volleyball schedule Aug. 31-Sept. 3

Tuesday
Lingle-Fort Laramie at Lusk
Jackson at Lander
Encampment at North Park, Colo.
Thursday
Lingle-Fort Laramie at Pine Bluffs
Arvada-Clearmont at Upton
Farson at Big Piney
Lusk at Crawford, Neb.
Friday
Torrington at Rawlins
Saratoga at Farson
Midwest at Upton
Ten Sleep at Burlington
Hulett at Kaycee
Pine Bluffs at Yuma, Colo.
Friday-Saturday
Gillette Invite
WYOMING TEAMS HERE: Gillette, Thunder Basin, Kelly Walsh, Natrona County, Cheyenne Central, Cheyenne South, Laramie, Douglas, Newcastle, Sundance, Big Horn, Wright, Shoshoni, Buffalo, Moorcroft, Wheatland, Glenrock, Burns
Cody Border Wars
WYOMING TEAMS HERE: Cody, Riverton, Powell, Thermopolis, Lovell, Riverside, Lander, Woland, Riverton
Evanston Border Wars
WYOMING TEAMS HERE: Evanston, Cheyenne East, Pinedale, Green River, Lyman, Star Valley, Mountain View, Jackson, Rock Springs, Cokeville
Greybull Invite
WHO'S HERE: Greybull, Tongue River, Rocky Mountain, Wyoming Indian, Shoshoni, Snake River, Kemmerer, Wind River
Saturday
Rock River at Midwest
Arvada-Clearmont vs Rock River (at Midwest)
Kaycee at Southeast