agate

Prep volleyball schedule Oct. 11-15

Casper Volleyball Invitational

Big Horn's Emma Prior sets the ball to a teammate during the Rams' match against Laramie at the Casper Volleyball Invitational on Sept. 23 at the Ford Wyoming Center.

 Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune

Tuesday

Class 4A

Evanston at Star Valley

Class 1A

Burlington at Riverside

Inter-class

Kaycee at Buffalo frosh

Wednesday

Class 4A

Jackson at Star Valley

Thursday

Class 4A

Kelly Walsh at Cody

Evanston at Green River

Riverton at Rock Springs

Class 3A

Lovell at Thermopolis

Pinedale at Lyman

Wheatland at Douglas

Powell at Worland

Glenrock at Buffalo

Class 1A

Encampment at Saratoga

Meeteetse at Burlington

Inter-class

Southeast at Burns

Hanna at Wyoming Indian

Lingle-Fort Laramie at Guernsey

Upton at Newcastle

Interstate

Hulett at Edgemont, S.D.

Friday

Class 4A

Laramie at Natrona County

Kelly Walsh at Riverton

Cheyenne Central at Thunder Basin

Cheyenne East at Gillette

Cheyenne South at Sheridan

Class 3A

Wheatland at Torrington

Mountain View at Pinedale

Thermopolis at Powell

Newcastle at Moorcroft

Lyman at Lander

Douglas at Rawlins

Worland at Lovell

Class 2A

Big Horn at Wright

Tongue River at Sundance

Kemmerer at Wyoming Indian

Pine Bluffs at Lingle-Fort Laramie

Shoshoni at Wind River

Class 1A

Kaycee at Arvada-Clearmont

Upton at Midwest

Snake River at Cokeville

Ten Sleep at Dubois

Hanna at Rock River

Inter-class

Guernsey at Lusk

Saturday

Class 4A

Cheyenne East at Thunder Basin

Laramie at Sheridan

Cheyenne South at Natrona County

Cheyenne Central at Gillette

Green River at Jackson

Cody at Rock Springs

Class 3A

Moorcroft at Glenrock

Lander at Mountain View

Rawlins at Torrington

Class 2A

Big Piney at Wyoming Indian

Greybull at Wind River

Burns at Lusk

Rocky Mountain at Shoshoni

Sundance at Wright

Class 1A

Arvada-Clearmont at Midwest

Farson at Snake River

Encampment at Cokeville

Arvada-Clearmont vs Hanna (at Midwest)

Dubois at Meeteetse

Hanna at Midwest

Saratoga at Cokeville

Kaycee at Hulett

Burlington at Ten Sleep

Inter-class

Riverside at Tongue River

