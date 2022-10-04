 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
agate

Prep volleyball schedule Oct. 4-8

Casper Volleyball Invitational

Thunder Basin's Karly Del Toro and Bailey Barnes go up for a block against Evanston's Halle Brady during the Casper Volleyball Invitational on Friday at the Ford Wyoming Center.

 Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune

Tuesday

Class 4A

Laramie at Cheyenne South

Class 3A

Douglas at Torrington

Class 2A

Greybull at Rocky Mountain

Class 1A

Riverside at Dubois

Hanna at Encampment

Inter-class

Green River at Mountain View

Southeast at Lingle-Fort Laramie

Interstate

Sundance at Hill City, S.D.

Red Lodge, Mont. at Powell

Thursday

Class 4A

Gillette at Thunder Basin

Cheyenne East at Cheyenne Central

Class 3A

Glenrock at Douglas

Big Piney at Kemmerer

Lingle-Fort Laramie at Lusk

Class 1A

Riverside at Meeteetse

Inter-class

Dubois at Wind River

Moorcroft at Hulett

Wheatland at Laramie

Friday

Class 4A

Kelly Walsh at Star Valley

Cody at Evanston

Riverton at Green River

Rock Springs at Jackson

Sheridan at Natrona County

Class 3A

Buffalo at Rawlins

Torrington at Newcastle

Class 2A

Tongue River at Greybull

Wind River at Wyoming Indian

Inter-class

Moorcroft at Sundance

Interstate

Grace, Idaho at Cokeville

Friday-Saturday

Class 3A West Duals

at Lander

WHO'S HERE: Lander, Worland, Pinedale, Lovell, Mountain View, Thermopolis, Lyman, Powell

Kaycee Invitational

WHO'S HERE: Kaycee, Meeteetse, Hanna, Upton, Arvada-Clearmont, Burlington, Hulett, Dubois, Snake River, Southeast, Saratoga, Encampment, Midwest, Roc River, Farson, Gillette freshman

Saturday

Class 4A

Kelly Walsh at Jackson

Cody at Green River

Riverton at Evanston

Rock Springs at Star Valley

Class 3A

Torrington at Buffalo

Rawlins at Glenrock

Class 2A

Tongue River at Big Horn

Wright Quad

WHO'S HERE: Wright, Shoshoni, Burns, Pine Bluffs

