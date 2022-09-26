 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
agate

Prep volleyball schedule/results Sept. 26-Oct. 1

Casper Volleyball Invitational

Thunder Basin's Karly Del Toro and Bailey Barnes go up for a block against Evanston's Halle Brady during the Casper Volleyball Invitational on Friday at the Ford Wyoming Center.

 Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune

Monday

Inter-class

Lovell 3, Tongue River 2 (25-19, 27-25, 17-25, 19-25, 15-7)

Tuesday

Class 4A

Cheyenne South at Laramie

Cheyenne Central at Cheyenne East

Star Valley at Jackson

Class 3A

Worland at Powell

Douglas at Wheatland

Class 1A

Rock River at Encampment

Guernsey at Southeast

Inter-class

Greybull at Riverside

Sheridan sophs at Arvada-Clearmont

Interstate

Hayden, Colo. at Snake River

Kimball, Neb. at Pine Bluffs

Thursday

Class 4A

Cody at Kelly Walsh

Green River at Sheridan

Rock Springs at Riverton

Class 3A

Glenrock at Torrington

Newcastle at Douglas

Lander at Worland

Lovell at Powell

Class 1A

Kaycee at Midwest

Inter-class

Cokeville at Pinedale

Interstate

Manila, Utah at Farson

Sugar-Salem, Idaho at Star Valley

Friday

Class 4A

Gillette at Laramie

Thunder Basin at Cheyenne South

Natrona County at Cheyenne East

Sheridan at Cheyenne Central

Class 3A

Buffalo at Wheatland

Class 2A

Wright at Tongue River

Lusk at Pine Bluffs

Class 1A

Hulett at Midwest

Upton at Arvada-Clearmont

Rock River at Southeast

Hanna at Guernsey

Inter-class

Lyman at Cokeville

Moorcroft at Big Horn

Sundance at Newcastle

Friday-Saturday

Bobcat Invite

at Thermopolis

WHO'S HERE: Thermopolis, Shoshoni, Burlington, Greybull, Riverside, Wind River, Big Piney, Snake River, Encampment, Saratoga, Kemmerer, Farson

Saturday

Class 4A

Sheridan at Cheyenne East

Riverton at Kelly Walsh

Thunder Basin at Laramie

Natrona County at Cheyenne Central

Jackson at Evanston

Gillette at Cheyenne South

Rock Springs at Cody

Green River at Star Valley

Class 3A

Rawlins at Pinedale

Worland at Buffalo

Lyman at Mountain View

Class 2A

Sundance at Big Horn

Inter-class

Tongue River at Moorcroft

Powell JV at Meeteetse

