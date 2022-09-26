Prep volleyball schedule/results Sept. 26-Oct. 1

Monday
Inter-class
Lovell 3, Tongue River 2 (25-19, 27-25, 17-25, 19-25, 15-7)
Tuesday
Class 4A
Cheyenne South at Laramie
Cheyenne Central at Cheyenne East
Star Valley at Jackson
Class 3A
Worland at Powell
Douglas at Wheatland
Class 1A
Rock River at Encampment
Guernsey at Southeast
Inter-class
Greybull at Riverside
Sheridan sophs at Arvada-Clearmont
Interstate
Hayden, Colo. at Snake River
Kimball, Neb. at Pine Bluffs
Thursday
Class 4A
Cody at Kelly Walsh
Green River at Sheridan
Rock Springs at Riverton
Class 3A
Glenrock at Torrington
Newcastle at Douglas
Lander at Worland
Lovell at Powell
Class 1A
Kaycee at Midwest
Inter-class
Cokeville at Pinedale
Interstate
Manila, Utah at Farson
Sugar-Salem, Idaho at Star Valley
Friday
Class 4A
Gillette at Laramie
Thunder Basin at Cheyenne South
Natrona County at Cheyenne East
Sheridan at Cheyenne Central
Class 3A
Buffalo at Wheatland
Class 2A
Wright at Tongue River
Lusk at Pine Bluffs
Class 1A
Hulett at Midwest
Upton at Arvada-Clearmont
Rock River at Southeast
Hanna at Guernsey
Inter-class
Lyman at Cokeville
Moorcroft at Big Horn
Sundance at Newcastle
Friday-Saturday
Bobcat Invite
at Thermopolis
WHO'S HERE: Thermopolis, Shoshoni, Burlington, Greybull, Riverside, Wind River, Big Piney, Snake River, Encampment, Saratoga, Kemmerer, Farson
Saturday
Class 4A
Sheridan at Cheyenne East
Riverton at Kelly Walsh
Thunder Basin at Laramie
Natrona County at Cheyenne Central
Jackson at Evanston
Gillette at Cheyenne South
Rock Springs at Cody
Green River at Star Valley
Class 3A
Rawlins at Pinedale
Worland at Buffalo
Lyman at Mountain View
Class 2A
Sundance at Big Horn
Inter-class
Tongue River at Moorcroft
Powell JV at Meeteetse