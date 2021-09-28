Prep volleyball schedule/results

Monday
Class 1A Northwest
Dubois 3, Ten Sleep 0 (25-21, 25-19, 25-12)
Tuesday
Class 4A Southeast
Laramie at Cheyenne South
Cheyenne East at Cheyenne Central
Class 4A Southwest
Jackson at Star Valley
Class 3A
Thermopolis at Lander
Wehatland at Douglas
Inter-class
Big Piney at Pinedale
Interstate
Powell at Red Lodge, Mont.
Pine Bluffs at Kimball, Neb.
Thursday
Class 4A Northwest
Riverton at Rock Springs
Class 4A
Green River vs Sheridan (at Casper)
Class 3A Northwest
Powell at Lovell
Class 3A Northeast
Douglas at Newcastle
Inter-class
Pinedale at Jackson
Glenrock at Lingle-Fort Laramie
Farson at Kemmerer
Interstate
Star Valley at Sugar-Salem, Idaho
Lyman at Rich, Utah
Friday
Class 4A Northwest
Cody at Natrona County
Class 4A
Laramie at Gillette
Cheyenne East at Kelly Walsh
Cheyenne South at Thunder Basin
Cheyenne Central at Sheridan
Class 3A Southwest
Lyman at Mountain View
Class 3A
Rawlins at Worland
Wheatland at Buffalo
Class 2A
Moorcroft at Glenrock
Class 1A Northeast
Hulett at Midwest
Class 1A Southeast
Guernsey at Hanna
Inter-class
Big Horn at Kaycee
Southeast at Wright
Pinedale at Cokeville
Newcastle at Sundance
Tongue River at Lovell
Friday-Saturday
Bobcat Invitational
at Thermopolis
WHO'S HERE: Thermopolis, Shoshoni, Big Piney, Riverside, Greybull, Ten Sleep, Wind River, Burlington, Farson, St. Stephens, Rocky Mountain, Encampment, Saratoga, Snake River
Saturday
Class 4A Northwest
Natrona County at Riverton
Rock Springs at Cody
Class 4A Southwest
Evanston at Jackson
Star Valley at Green River
Class 4A
Cheyenne Central at Kelly Walsh
Laramie at Thunder Basin