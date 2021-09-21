Prep volleyball scores/schedule

Tuesday
Class 4A Northwest
Cody 3, Riverton 0 (25-6, 25-7, 25-18)
Class 4A Southwest
Star Valley 3, Evanston 0 (25-14, 25-23, 25-20)
Class 2A Northwest
Riverside 3, Greybull 0 (25-16, 25-10, 25-14)
Inter-class
Wheatland 3, Glenrock 0 (25-17, 25-15, 25-21)
Interstate
Mitchell, Neb. 3, Southeast 1 (22-25, 25-18, 25-21, 25-11)
Thursday
Class 4A Northwest
Rock Springs at Natrona County
Class 4A Southwet
Evanston at Green River
Class 3A Northwest
Lander at Worland
Class 3A Southwest
Kemmerer at Pinedale
Class 2A Northeast
Tongue River at Big Horn
Class 2A Southwest
Wind River at Shoshoni
Inter-class
Cody at Powell
Mountain View at Big Piney
Sundance at Hulett
Wyoming Indian at Dubois
Rock River at Guernsey
Rocky Mountain at Meeteetse
Friday
Class 4A Southwest
Green River at Jackson
Class 3A Northeast
Buffalo at Thermopolis
Class 3A Southeast
Wheatland at Burns
Class 3A
Torrington at Newcastle
Class 2A Northeast
Wright at Moorcroft
Class 2A Northwest
Greybull at Rocky Mountain
Riverside at Shoshoni
Class 2A Southwest
St. Stephens at Big Piney
Class 1A Northeast
Hulett at Upton
Class 1A Northwest
Burlington at Dubois
Class 1A Southwest
Saratoga at Snake River
Class 1A
Encampment at Hanna
Inter-class
Lusk at Lingle-Fort Laramie
Pine Bluffs at Southeast
Lovell at Meeteetse
Cokeville at Lyman
Interstate
Kemmerer at Manila, Utah
Friday-Saturday
Casper Invite
Pool play Friday; bracket play Saturday
POOL A: Thunder Basin, Evanston, Cheyenne South, Big Horn
POOL B: Laramie, Riverton, Sheridan, Douglas
POOL C: Natrona County, Cheyenne East, Gillette, Rawlins
POOL D: Kelly Walsh, Cheyenne Central, Rock Springs, Worland
Saturday
Class 3A
Newcastle at Wheatland
Powell at Buffalo
Class 2A Northeast
Tongue River at Sundance
Class 2A
Wyoming Indian at Riverside
Rocky Mountain at Wind River
Class 1A Northwest
Ten Sleep at Dubois
Class 1A Southwest
Saratoga at Cokeville
Encampment at Cokeville
Class 1A
Rock River at Arvada-Clearmont
Inter-class
Meeteetse at St. Stephens
Greybull at Lovell
Tiger Invitational
at Lusk
WHO'S HERE: Lusk, Wright, Southeast, Upton, Lingle-Fort Laramie, Hanna, Guernsey, Moorcroft, Pine Bluffs, Hulett