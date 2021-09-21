 Skip to main content
Prep volleyball scores/schedule
agate

  • Updated
WyoVarsity logo

Tuesday

Class 4A Northwest

Cody 3, Riverton 0 (25-6, 25-7, 25-18)

Class 4A Southwest

Star Valley 3, Evanston 0 (25-14, 25-23, 25-20)

Class 2A Northwest

Riverside 3, Greybull 0 (25-16, 25-10, 25-14)

Inter-class

Wheatland 3, Glenrock 0 (25-17, 25-15, 25-21)

Interstate

Mitchell, Neb. 3, Southeast 1 (22-25, 25-18, 25-21, 25-11)

Thursday

Class 4A Northwest

Rock Springs at Natrona County

Class 4A Southwet

Evanston at Green River

Class 3A Northwest

Lander at Worland

Class 3A Southwest

Kemmerer at Pinedale

Class 2A Northeast

Tongue River at Big Horn

Class 2A Southwest

Wind River at Shoshoni

Inter-class

Cody at Powell

Mountain View at Big Piney

Sundance at Hulett

Wyoming Indian at Dubois

Rock River at Guernsey

Rocky Mountain at Meeteetse

Friday

Class 4A Southwest

Green River at Jackson

Class 3A Northeast

Buffalo at Thermopolis

Class 3A Southeast

Wheatland at Burns

Class 3A

Torrington at Newcastle

Class 2A Northeast

Wright at Moorcroft

Class 2A Northwest

Greybull at Rocky Mountain

Riverside at Shoshoni

Class 2A Southwest

St. Stephens at Big Piney

Class 1A Northeast

Hulett at Upton

Class 1A Northwest

Burlington at Dubois

Class 1A Southwest

Saratoga at Snake River

Class 1A

Encampment at Hanna

Inter-class

Lusk at Lingle-Fort Laramie

Pine Bluffs at Southeast

Lovell at Meeteetse

Cokeville at Lyman

Interstate

Kemmerer at Manila, Utah

Friday-Saturday

Casper Invite

Pool play Friday; bracket play Saturday

POOL A: Thunder Basin, Evanston, Cheyenne South, Big Horn

POOL B: Laramie, Riverton, Sheridan, Douglas

POOL C: Natrona County, Cheyenne East, Gillette, Rawlins

POOL D: Kelly Walsh, Cheyenne Central, Rock Springs, Worland

Saturday

Class 3A

Newcastle at Wheatland

Powell at Buffalo

Class 2A Northeast

Tongue River at Sundance

Class 2A

Wyoming Indian at Riverside

Rocky Mountain at Wind River

Class 1A Northwest

Ten Sleep at Dubois

Class 1A Southwest

Saratoga at Cokeville

Encampment at Cokeville

Class 1A

Rock River at Arvada-Clearmont

Inter-class

Meeteetse at St. Stephens

Greybull at Lovell

Tiger Invitational

at Lusk

WHO'S HERE: Lusk, Wright, Southeast, Upton, Lingle-Fort Laramie, Hanna, Guernsey, Moorcroft, Pine Bluffs, Hulett

