Prep volleyball scores

Saturday
Class 4A
Laramie 2, Kelly Walsh 1 (22-25, 25-22, 25-18)
Natrona County 2, Sheridan 0 (25-15, 25-15)
Kelly Walsh 2, Cheyenne South 1 (22-25, 25-15, 25-14)
Laramie 2, Natrona County 0 (25-13, 25-21)
Cheyenne South 2, Sheridan 1 (25-12, 11-25, 25-20)
Class 3A
Worland 3, Thermopois 0 (25-23, 25-15, 25-20)
Class 1A
Saratoga 3, Dubois 0 (25-15, 25-11, 25-10)
Midwest 3, Glendo 0 (25-20, 25-17, 25-10)
Inter-class
Moorcroft 3, Southeast 1 (25-16, 26-24, 23-25, 25-19)
Riverton 3, Shoshoni 1 (25-16, 25-27, 25-19, 25-21)
Lander 3, Cody 2 (18-25, 24-26, 25-19, 25-21, 15-10)
Sundance 3, Buffalo 0 (25-22, 25-22, 25-18)
Shoshoni 3, Saratoga 0 (25-15, 25-17, 25-18)
Cokeville Invitational
at Afton
Star Valley 3, Rich County (Utah) 2 (19-25, 25-23, 25-22, 22-25, 15-12)
Rich County 3, Lyman 1 (25-23, 25-20, 22-25, 25-22)
Star Valley 3, Preston (Idaho) 0 (25-14, 25-21, 25-13)
Cheyenne Duals
Cheyenne East 2, Gillette 1 (25-10, 23-25, 25-16)
Rock Springs 2, Cheyenne East 0 (25-21, 25-22)
Gillette 2, Rock Springs 0 (25-18, 25-22)
Thunder Basin 2, Rock Springs 1 (25-18, 20-25, 25-20)
Douglas Quad
Douglas 3, Burns 0 (25-12, 25-17, 25-13)
Torrington 3,Douglas 2 (20-25, 25-16, 25-16, 24-26, 15-13)
Burns 3, Glenrock 1 (25-17, 31-29, 16-25, 25-20)
Torrington 3, Glenrock 0 (25-19, 25-22, 25-20)
Wheatland Quad
Wheatland 3, Upton 0 (25-16, 25-19, 30-28)
Wheatland 3, Pine Bluffs 0 (25-21, 25-17, 25-15)
Upton 3, Pine Bluffs 0 (25-16, 25-18, 25-15)
Upton 3, Wright 0 (27-25, 25-20, 25-15)
