Prep volleyball scores
agate

Prep volleyball scores

KW v South Volleyball

Kelly Walsh's Bailey Owen bumps the ball from the back row in the Trojans' match against Cheyenne South on Saturday in Casper

 Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune

Saturday

Class 4A

Laramie 2, Kelly Walsh 1 (22-25, 25-22, 25-18)

Natrona County 2, Sheridan 0 (25-15, 25-15)

Kelly Walsh 2, Cheyenne South 1 (22-25, 25-15, 25-14)

Laramie 2, Natrona County 0 (25-13, 25-21)

Cheyenne South 2, Sheridan 1 (25-12, 11-25, 25-20)

Class 3A

Worland 3, Thermopois 0 (25-23, 25-15, 25-20)

Class 1A

Saratoga 3, Dubois 0 (25-15, 25-11, 25-10)

Midwest 3, Glendo 0 (25-20, 25-17, 25-10)

Inter-class

Moorcroft 3, Southeast 1 (25-16, 26-24, 23-25, 25-19)

Riverton 3, Shoshoni 1 (25-16, 25-27, 25-19, 25-21)

Lander 3, Cody 2 (18-25, 24-26, 25-19, 25-21, 15-10)

Sundance 3, Buffalo 0 (25-22, 25-22, 25-18)

Shoshoni 3, Saratoga 0 (25-15, 25-17, 25-18)

Cokeville Invitational

at Afton

Star Valley 3, Rich County (Utah) 2 (19-25, 25-23, 25-22, 22-25, 15-12)

Rich County 3, Lyman 1 (25-23, 25-20, 22-25, 25-22)

Star Valley 3, Preston (Idaho) 0 (25-14, 25-21, 25-13)

Cheyenne Duals

Cheyenne East 2, Gillette 1 (25-10, 23-25, 25-16)

Rock Springs 2, Cheyenne East 0 (25-21, 25-22)

Gillette 2, Rock Springs 0 (25-18, 25-22)

Thunder Basin 2, Rock Springs 1 (25-18, 20-25, 25-20)

Douglas Quad

Douglas 3,  Burns 0 (25-12, 25-17, 25-13)

Torrington 3,Douglas 2 (20-25, 25-16, 25-16, 24-26, 15-13)

Burns 3, Glenrock 1 (25-17, 31-29, 16-25, 25-20)

Torrington 3, Glenrock 0 (25-19, 25-22, 25-20)

Wheatland Quad

Wheatland 3, Upton 0 (25-16, 25-19, 30-28)

Wheatland 3, Pine Bluffs 0 (25-21, 25-17, 25-15)

Upton 3, Pine Bluffs 0 (25-16, 25-18, 25-15)

Upton 3, Wright 0 (27-25, 25-20, 25-15)

