Prep volleyball: Week 8 results/schedule

Thursday
Class 4A Northwest
Natrona County 3, Cody 2 (22-25, 21-25, 25-16, 25-23, 15-6)
Riverton 3, Rock Springs 1 (27-25, 26-24, 22-25, 25-22)
Class 4A Southwest
Green River at Evanston
Class 4A
Kelly Walsh 3, Laramie 1 (16-25, 25-22, 25-22, 26-24)
Class 3A Northwest
Worland 3, Lovell 2 (25-23, 25-27, 23-25, 25-20, 15-9)
Class 3A Southeast
Burns 3, Wheatland 0 (25-21, 25-14, 25-22)
Class 3A Southwest
Mountain View 3, Kemmerer 0 (25-13, 25-13, 25-14)
Lyman 3, Pinedale 1 (25-14, 25-13, 19-25, 25-13)
Class 2A Northwest
Riverside 3, Rocky Mountain 1 (27-25, 26-24, 22-25, 25-22)
Greybull 2, Shoshoni 1 (25-19, 20-25, 25-12, 25-10)
Class 1A Northeast
Upton 3, Arvada-Clearmont 0 (25-12, 25-11, 25-15)
Class 1A Southeast
Lingle-Fort Laramie 3, Guernsey 0 (25-6, 25-12, 25-8)
Class 1A
Rock River 3, Encampment 1 (25-17, 25-16, 23-25, 25-20)
Inter-class
Pine Bluffs 3, Southeast 1 (25-23, 25-19, 18-25, 25-21)
Dubois 3, St. Stephens 1 (25-4, 25-16, 21-25, 27-25)
Interstate
Moorcroft 3, Newell, S.D. 0 (25-19, 25-9, 25-23)
Snake River at Hayden, Colo.
Hulett 3, Edgemont, S.D. 2 (17-25, 25-15, 22-25, 25-17, 15-9)
Friday
Class 4A Northwest
Riverton at Natrona County
Class 4A
Gillette at Cheyenne East
Sheridan at Cheyenne South
Thunder Basin at Cheyenne Central
Class 3A Northeast
Douglas at Buffalo
Newcastle at Thermopolis
Class 3A Southeast
Torrington at Wheatland
Rawlins at Burns
Class 3A Southwest
Pinedale at Mountain View
Kemmerer at Lyman
Class 2A Northeast
Sundance at Tongue River
Big Horn at Wright
Class 2A Southwest
Big Piney at Wyoming Indian
Class 1A Northeast
Upton at Midwest
Hulett at Kaycee
Class 1A Northwest
Meeteetse at Dubois
Burlington at Ten Sleep
Class 1A Southeast
Rock River at Hanna
Class 1A Southwest
Cokeville at Snake River
Inter-class
Lingle-Fort Laramie at Pine Bluffs
Southeast at Lusk
Interstate
North Park, Colo. at Saratoga
Saturday
Class 4A Northwest
Cody at Rock Springs
Class 4A Southwest
Jackson at Green River
Class 4A
Kelly Walsh at Cheyenne South
Sheridan at Laramie
Thunder Basin at Cheyenne East
Gillette at Cheyenne Central
Class 3A Northwest
Powell at Lander
Class 3A Southeast
Torrington at Rawlins
Class 2A Northeast
Moorcroft at Big Horn
Wright at Sundance
Class 2A Northwest
Shoshoni at Rocky Mountain
Class 2A Southeast
Lusk at Glenrock
Class 2A Southwest
St. Stephens at Wind River
Class 1A Northeast
Arvada-Clearmont at Midwest