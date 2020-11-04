Riverside volleyball makes first state appearance since 2010

The Riverside volleyball team found itself in an unfamiliar position this week: Getting ready to play in the Wyoming State High School Class 2A Championships. The Rebels will be on the court at the Casper Events Center on Thursday for a quarterfinal match for the first time in 10 years.
While Riverside might be in uncharted territory, it definitely belongs here. The Rebels (19-1) have won 18 consecutive matches since a 3-2 loss to Tongue River back on Sept. 5. They won the Northwest Quadrant and dropped just one set in winning the West Conference title on Saturday.
"These girls are hard workers and they put in the time that it takes to be successful," Riverside head coach Cindi Smith said. "We're excited for this opportunity."
Smith, who coached Powell to the 3A state title in 2013, is in her third year at Riverside. Despite the program's lack of success in the past she knew the team had potential. The Rebels went just 5-22 in 2018 but improved to .500 (10-10-3) last year and pushed Shoshoni to five sets in the Western Conference consolation semifinals.
"When I got here we had a good corps of girls who were excited about the game," Smith said. "And last year we were right there, but just came up short. We had some moments last year where you could really see our potential."
Riverside has just two seniors -- Breanna Riley and Monique Velasquez -- in its starting lineup, with sophomores Victory Buck, Caroline Schlattman, Hailee McClure and Vaidyn Vanderploeg rounding out the rotation. Smith knows the Rebels' strength goes beyond their starters, however.
"We've gotten contributions from everybody on the roster," she admitted. "We value every kid and everybody on this team has a role."
Unfortunately for the Rebels, their only match against a team from the Northeast Conference was the loss to Tongue River. Teams from the Northeast have won 11 of the past 14 Class 2A state championships. Riverside was scheduled to face some of those teams this season before the Wyoming High School Activities Association was forced to cancel multi-team invitationals this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Rebels will get a chance to avenge their only loss of the season Thursday when they face Tongue River in the quarterfinals. Win that and they could meet Big Horn in the semifinals later in the day. And on the opposite side of the bracket sits defending state champion Sundance (19-2). The state championship match is scheduled for a first serve at 4 p.m.
Smith believes her team is ready for the challenge of playing three matches in the same day, especially considering what's at stake.
"We knew going in this is what it was going to be," she said. "It's not going to be easy, but we want to do what we can to be fresh for every match with strong legs."
