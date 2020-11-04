Riverside volleyball makes first state appearance since 2010

The Riverside volleyball team found itself in an unfamiliar position this week: Getting ready to play in the Wyoming State High School Class 2A Championships. The Rebels will be on the court at the Casper Events Center on Thursday for a quarterfinal match for the first time in 10 years.

While Riverside might be in uncharted territory, it definitely belongs here. The Rebels (19-1) have won 18 consecutive matches since a 3-2 loss to Tongue River back on Sept. 5. They won the Northwest Quadrant and dropped just one set in winning the West Conference title on Saturday.

"These girls are hard workers and they put in the time that it takes to be successful," Riverside head coach Cindi Smith said. "We're excited for this opportunity."

Smith, who coached Powell to the 3A state title in 2013, is in her third year at Riverside. Despite the program's lack of success in the past she knew the team had potential. The Rebels went just 5-22 in 2018 but improved to .500 (10-10-3) last year and pushed Shoshoni to five sets in the Western Conference consolation semifinals.

"When I got here we had a good corps of girls who were excited about the game," Smith said. "And last year we were right there, but just came up short. We had some moments last year where you could really see our potential."