Rocky Mountain HS graduate Aubrianne Crosby receives fitness award

Cowley's Aubrianne Crosby was the recipient of a fitness award Friday during the preliminary competition of the Distinguished Young Women National Finals scholarship competition.

Crosby, who graduated from Rocky Mountain High School in May, earned a $1,000 cash scholarship for receiving one of the highest scores on her performance of a choreographed aerobic fitness routine. She was one of five of the 50 state representatives to claim the scholarship money.

Distinguished Young Women is a program that encourages participants to reach their full individual potential. The program is usually held in Mobile, Alabama, but this year's competition is being conducted digitally due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Crosby, the starting libero for the Grizzlies last year, will attend Northwest College on a volleyball scholarship.

