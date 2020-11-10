State champs highlight WCA 2020 all-state volleyball selections

Class 2A winner Sundance and 1A champ Cokeville both had four players named all-state to lead all teams, regardless of classification.

For Sundance, seniors Aftyn Marchant and Sherry Negaard were repeat selections while juniors Tyrianna Trass and Cana McInerney were first-time honorees. Cokeville, which won its fourth consecutive state title and 25th overall, was represented by seniors Tana Teichert, Rylee Teichert, Cydney Brown and Harley Harmon, all of whom earned all-state honors for the first time.

Also in 2A, runner-up Riverside had three sophomores named all-state for the first time in Victory Buck, Caroline Schlattmann and Vaidyn VanderPloeg. Moorcroft junior Char Cranston joined Marchant and Negaard as the only repeat selections from last year.

The 1A team included three three-time selections in Hanna senior Amy Campbell, Kaycee senior Tinley Pierson and Meeteetse senior Lexi Allen. Meeteetse senior Samantha May was a repeat selection from last year.

Runner-up Meeteetse also was represented by senior Abigale May while third-place finisher Kaycee had junior Bindi Hill and sophomore Sierra Kilts join Pierson on the team.

Of the 64 players who received all-state honors -- 16 from each classification -- only 33 were seniors. So with 31 returning all-state selections expected to be returning to the court next year expect the 2021 prep volleyball season to once again be action-packed.

