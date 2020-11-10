State champs highlight WCA 2020 all-state volleyball selections

State champions Laramie, Mountain View, Sundance and Cokeville were well-represented on the Wyoming Coaches Association 2020 All-State volleyball teams announced Monday.
Class 4A champ Laramie, which defeated three-time defending state champ Kelly Walsh on Saturday to cap an undefeated season, had three players named to the all-state team in juniors Alexis Stucky and Anna Gatlin and freshman Maddy Stucky. The 6-foot- 2 Alexis Stucky, who has already committed to Florida, was selected for the third consecutive year.
They were three of the 12 underclassmen to earn all-state honors in the state's largest classification.
Runner-up Kelly Walsh was represented by sophomores Abi Milby and Peyton Carruth while third-place finisher Thunder Basin had sophomore Joelie Spelts and senior Gabby Drube selected.
The Class 3A selections featured a number of returning honorees. Rawlins senior McKenzie Earl was named all-state for the fourth year in a row, with Douglas senior Allyson Fertig, Pinedale senior Jamie Streit and Lander junior Demi Stauffenberg selected for the third time.
State champion Mountain View was represented by senior Alli Rinker and juniors Kaycee Bugas and Kamri Hutchings. Bufas, along with Douglas senior Joslin Igo, Lyman junior Brice Hansen, Rawlins senior Brooke Palmer and Worland seniors Denali Jones and Payton Julson were repeat selections from the 2019 team.
Class 2A winner Sundance and 1A champ Cokeville both had four players named all-state to lead all teams, regardless of classification.
For Sundance, seniors Aftyn Marchant and Sherry Negaard were repeat selections while juniors Tyrianna Trass and Cana McInerney were first-time honorees. Cokeville, which won its fourth consecutive state title and 25th overall, was represented by seniors Tana Teichert, Rylee Teichert, Cydney Brown and Harley Harmon, all of whom earned all-state honors for the first time.
Also in 2A, runner-up Riverside had three sophomores named all-state for the first time in Victory Buck, Caroline Schlattmann and Vaidyn VanderPloeg. Moorcroft junior Char Cranston joined Marchant and Negaard as the only repeat selections from last year.
The 1A team included three three-time selections in Hanna senior Amy Campbell, Kaycee senior Tinley Pierson and Meeteetse senior Lexi Allen. Meeteetse senior Samantha May was a repeat selection from last year.
Runner-up Meeteetse also was represented by senior Abigale May while third-place finisher Kaycee had junior Bindi Hill and sophomore Sierra Kilts join Pierson on the team.
Of the 64 players who received all-state honors -- 16 from each classification -- only 33 were seniors. So with 31 returning all-state selections expected to be returning to the court next year expect the 2021 prep volleyball season to once again be action-packed.
Follow sports editor Jack Nowlin on Twitter @CASJackN
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!