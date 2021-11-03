State volleyball: Class 1A preview

DEFENDING CHAMP: Cokeville.

TEAM TO BEAT: Cokeville.

The four-time defending state champs are 12-1 against 1A competition this season, with their only loss a 3-2 setback at rival Snake River on Oct. 15. ... The Panthers had to replace four all-state selections off last year's team, but the program has reached the stage where they don't rebuild, they reload. ... Cokeville has won 25 state titles, which is No. 4 all-time across the country.

IN THE MIX: Snake River, Southeast, Kaycee.

The Rattlers (24-5), in addition to being the only 1A team to defeat Cokeville this season, are the last team to beat the Panthers at the state tournament, doing so in the 2015 championship game. ... The Cyclones (19-10) had a habit of rising to the occasion this season as they went 10-5 against 2A and 3A competition. ... Outside of two losses to Hulett, the Lady Bucs (27-5) enter state having won 10 of 12 games.

BEST QUARTERFINAL MATCH: 2E Hulett (20-7) vs 3W Meeteetse, 6 p.m.

The Red Devils had won seven in a row until getting swept by Southeast in the East Regional championship game. Standing in their way of advancing to the semifinals for the first time since 2013 are the Longhorns, who are 9-1 against 1A competition and made it to the semifinals last year.

