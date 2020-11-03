State volleyball: Class 1A preview

DEFENDING CHAMP: Cokeville

TEAM TO BEAT: Cokeville

Don't be deceived by the Panthers' 16-8-1 record. The three-time defending state champion are 12-0 against 1A competition, and have won 36 of 38 sets against 1A teams. Their only in-state losses were to two 4A teams -- Star Valley and Evanston -- and to three 3A teams -- Pinedale (twice), Mountain View (twice) and Lyman, which is the only one of the five not to qualify for state.

IN THE MIX: Kaycee, Meeteetse, Southeast, Upton.

The Lady Bucs (20-3) are 17-1 against 1A competition as they chase their first trip to the finals in five years and their first title since 2010. ... The only losses for the Longhorns (15-3) came against Cokeville and 2A frontrunner Riverside (twice). ... The Cyclones (18-4) had won 12 in a row until a 3-2 loss to Upton in the East Conference semifinals. ... The Bobcats (16-7) should be in good shape if they can avoid Kaycee, which is 5-0 against Upton this season.

BEST QUARTERFINAL MATCH: 2W Meeteetse vs 3E Southeast, 10 a.m.

After ending a 10-year state tournament drought last year and heading home with the third-place trophy, Meeteetse is looking to end a semifinal drought that stretches to at least 1997. Southeast, meanwhile, hasn't won a quarterfinal match since 2008.

