State volleyball: Class 2A preview

  • Updated
2a State Championship

Sundance players celebrate after the Bulldogs defeated Riverside in the Wyoming State High School Class 2A Volleyball Championships title match last season at the Casper Events Center.

 Cayla Nimm fileo, Star-Tribune

DEFENDING CHAMP: Sundance.

TEAM TO BEAT: Riverside.

The Rebels (32-2) have won 25 consecutive games after back-to-back losses to out-of-state competition in early September. Returning all-state juniors Caroline Schlattmann and Vaidyn VanderPloeg highlight a program primed to win its first state title after losing in the championship game last year.

IN THE MIX: Big Horn, Sundance, Rocky Mountain.

The Rams are 11-3 against 2A competition and were 3-0 against defending stare champ Sundance. As always, playing in the Northeast Conference should have Big Horn ready for the state tournament grind. ... The Bulldogs (17-11) have just two  three-game winning streaks on the season, but don't count out the two-time defending champs. ... The Grizzlies (21-13), who have lost six of their past nine games, are the only 2A team to push Riverside to five sets this year.

BEST QUARTERFINAL MATCH: 2W Rocky Mountain (21-13) vs 3E Moorcroft (22-9), 4:30 p.m.

The Grizzlies, who reached the semifinals two years ago, are hoping their experience pays off against a  Moorcroft (18-7) team that qualified for the first time since 1987.

