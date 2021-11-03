State volleyball: Class 2A preview

The Rebels (32-2) have won 25 consecutive games after back-to-back losses to out-of-state competition in early September. Returning all-state juniors Caroline Schlattmann and Vaidyn VanderPloeg highlight a program primed to win its first state title after losing in the championship game last year.

The Rams are 11-3 against 2A competition and were 3-0 against defending stare champ Sundance. As always, playing in the Northeast Conference should have Big Horn ready for the state tournament grind. ... The Bulldogs (17-11) have just two three-game winning streaks on the season, but don't count out the two-time defending champs. ... The Grizzlies (21-13), who have lost six of their past nine games, are the only 2A team to push Riverside to five sets this year.