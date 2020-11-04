 Skip to main content
State volleyball: Class 2A preview
State volleyball: Class 2A preview

State volleyball Sundance

Sundance's Sherry Negaard tips the ball over the net in the title game against Wind River during the Wyoming State High School Class 2A Volleyball Championships last year at the Casper Events Center.

 Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune

DEFENDING CHAMP: Sundance

TEAM TO BEAT: Sundance.

The Bulldogs return two all-state players in seniors Aftyn Marchant and Sherry Negaard as well as a loaded junior class with championship experience. Sundance (19-2) was 14-1 against 2A competition this year and its only other setback was to 3A power Douglas. The Bulldogs have a chance to give the Northeast Conference its 11th state title in the past 14 years.

IN THE MIX: Riverside, Shoshoni, Big Horn.

The Rebels (19-1) might be the team to beat if they had a championship pedigree like Sundance does. But the Rebels qualified for state for the first time in 10 years and haven't won a quarterfinal match since 1997. ... The Wranglers (14-8) have won seven of their last nine matches, with both losses coming to Riverside. ... The Rams (12-10) are 7-4 in their last 11 matches, with all four of the losses coming to Sundance.

BEST QUARTERFINAL MATCH: 1W Riverside vs 4E Tongue River, 10 a.m.

Not only is Riverside seeking its first quarterfinal victory since 1997, but it has a chance to avenge its only loss of the season against a Tongue River team in search of the program's first title since 1996.

