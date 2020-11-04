State volleyball: Class 2A preview

DEFENDING CHAMP: Sundance

TEAM TO BEAT: Sundance.

The Bulldogs return two all-state players in seniors Aftyn Marchant and Sherry Negaard as well as a loaded junior class with championship experience. Sundance (19-2) was 14-1 against 2A competition this year and its only other setback was to 3A power Douglas. The Bulldogs have a chance to give the Northeast Conference its 11th state title in the past 14 years.

IN THE MIX: Riverside, Shoshoni, Big Horn.

The Rebels (19-1) might be the team to beat if they had a championship pedigree like Sundance does. But the Rebels qualified for state for the first time in 10 years and haven't won a quarterfinal match since 1997. ... The Wranglers (14-8) have won seven of their last nine matches, with both losses coming to Riverside. ... The Rams (12-10) are 7-4 in their last 11 matches, with all four of the losses coming to Sundance.

BEST QUARTERFINAL MATCH: 1W Riverside vs 4E Tongue River, 10 a.m.

Not only is Riverside seeking its first quarterfinal victory since 1997, but it has a chance to avenge its only loss of the season against a Tongue River team in search of the program's first title since 1996.

