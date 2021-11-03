State volleyball: Class 3A preview

DEFENDING CHAMP: Mountain View.
TEAM TO BEAT: Mountain View.
The Buffalos (31-3) are 17-2 against 3A competition, winning 48 of 59 sets and posting 13 sweeps. After a season-opening 3-2 loss to 4A Evanston, Mountain View won its next 24 games. The Buffalos have a couple of veteran leaders in returning all-state seniors Kamri Hutchings at setter and Kaycee Bugas at libero.
IN THE MIX: Lander, Lyman, Buffalo.
The only losses for the Tigers (27-2) were to Mountain View, although they are also one of only two 3A teams to defeat the defending state champs. ... The Eagles (30-5) defeated 4A Star Valley twice and were the only team other than Lander to defeat Mountain View. ... The Bison (21-11) have won six in a row and 13 of their last 15 as they chase their first trip to the semifinals in 17 years.
BEST QUARTERFINAL MATCH: 1E Buffalo (21-11) vs 4W Pinedale (20-13), 3 p.m.
The Bison are playing their best volleyball at the right time of the season while the Wranglers, who have advanced to the semifinals each of the past two years, are battle-tested after facing Mountain View and Lyman in conference play.