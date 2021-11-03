State volleyball: Class 3A preview

The Buffalos (31-3) are 17-2 against 3A competition, winning 48 of 59 sets and posting 13 sweeps. After a season-opening 3-2 loss to 4A Evanston, Mountain View won its next 24 games. The Buffalos have a couple of veteran leaders in returning all-state seniors Kamri Hutchings at setter and Kaycee Bugas at libero.

The only losses for the Tigers (27-2) were to Mountain View, although they are also one of only two 3A teams to defeat the defending state champs. ... The Eagles (30-5) defeated 4A Star Valley twice and were the only team other than Lander to defeat Mountain View. ... The Bison (21-11) have won six in a row and 13 of their last 15 as they chase their first trip to the semifinals in 17 years.