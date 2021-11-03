 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

State volleyball: Class 4A preview

  • Updated
  • 0
4a State Championship

Laramie players celebrate after the Plainsmen defeated Kelly Walsh to win the Wyoming State High School Class 4A Volleyball Championship last season at the Casper Events Center.

 Cayla Nimmo file, Star-Tribune

DEFENDING CHAMP: Laramie

TEAM TO BEAT: Laramie.

The defending state champion Plainsmen (29-2) have lost only 10 sets all season, with six of those coming to Kelly Walsh. Laramie has talent throughout the lineup, and once again has the state's best player in 6-2 senior Alexis Stucky, who has signed with Florida.

IN THE MIX: Kelly Walsh, Natrona County, Star Valley.

Three of the Trojans' (28-4) losses were to Laramie, with the other coming to Thunder Basin when all-state hitter Peyton Carruth was sidelined. ... The Fillies (22-10) have won five of their last six matches. The only loss was a 3-2 setback to Kelly Walsh in the VolleyBowl. ... After starting the season 2-5, the Braves went 16-1 against in-state competition before losing to Natrona County in the West Regional championship game.

BEST QUARTERFINAL MATCH: 1W Natrona County vs 4E Cheyenne East, 7:30 p.m.

NC is playing its best volleyball of the season at the right time while the T-Birds (23-8) have lost three of their past five games. However, East is 3-1 against the Fillies this season and has advanced to the semifinals nine consecutive years.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

All-female referee team rules pitch in Jordan

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News