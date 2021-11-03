State volleyball: Class 4A preview

DEFENDING CHAMP: Laramie

TEAM TO BEAT: Laramie.

The defending state champion Plainsmen (29-2) have lost only 10 sets all season, with six of those coming to Kelly Walsh. Laramie has talent throughout the lineup, and once again has the state's best player in 6-2 senior Alexis Stucky, who has signed with Florida.

IN THE MIX: Kelly Walsh, Natrona County, Star Valley.

Three of the Trojans' (28-4) losses were to Laramie, with the other coming to Thunder Basin when all-state hitter Peyton Carruth was sidelined. ... The Fillies (22-10) have won five of their last six matches. The only loss was a 3-2 setback to Kelly Walsh in the VolleyBowl. ... After starting the season 2-5, the Braves went 16-1 against in-state competition before losing to Natrona County in the West Regional championship game.

BEST QUARTERFINAL MATCH: 1W Natrona County vs 4E Cheyenne East, 7:30 p.m.

NC is playing its best volleyball of the season at the right time while the T-Birds (23-8) have lost three of their past five games. However, East is 3-1 against the Fillies this season and has advanced to the semifinals nine consecutive years.

