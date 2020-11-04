State volleyball: Cokeville tops Meeteetse to win its 4th consecutive Class 1A title

The numbers just keep adding up for Cokeville.On Wednesday at the Casper Events Center, the Panthers won their fourth consecutive Wyoming State High School Class 1A Volleyball Championship with a hard-fought 3-1 (25-23, 25-17, 19-25, 25-16) victory over Meeteetse. The title is the 25th overall for the volleyball program, which puts the Panthers in a tie for fourth nationally in all-time state championships.
“It’s been a lot of fun,” said Cokeville head coach Bill Thompson, who has been on the bench for 14 of the state titles.
Cokeville (19-8-1) also remained unbeaten against 1A competition the past two years, although Meeteetse definitely made the Panthers work for every point. The Longhorns, who were playing in their first state championship match since winning the program’s only title in 1976, rallied from a 14-8 deficit to tie the opening set at 23-all on a kill from senior Lexi Allen. Cokeville responded with kills from senior Tana Teichert and junior Kylie Dayton for the two-point win.
The Longhorns (17-4) battled back in the second set behind strong net play from Allen, seniors Abigale May and Samantha May and junior Miya May to take a 13-11 lead. Cokeville responded with kills from Teichert and junior Michea Petersen to help offset the continued brilliance of Allen, who finished with a match-high 14 kills. This time it was set-ending blocks from seniors Rylee Teichert and Demi Harmon that sealed the win for the Panthers.
“We knew if we could shut (Allen) down we would be in great shape,” Harmon said. “And then we just had to come right back at them.”
Harmon was one of a number of Panthers who filled the stat sheet Wednesday. Thompson and his players said it’s been that way all season.
“It takes all six of the girls out on the court,” he said. “Today we had a whole bunch of ‘em playing well at times.”
Tana Teichert echoed her coach’s sentiments.
“It just takes a lot of teamwork,” she said. “We had some ups and downs this season, but once we learned how to trust each other and to play to our strengths we were able to finish strong.”
The Longhorns, whose only losses this season were to Cokeville and to Class 2A Riverside, took advantage of strong play at the net and some uncharacteristic mistakes by the Panthers to win the third set. Meeteetse went on an 8-4 run capped by back-to-back kills from Samantha May and Abigale May to grab a 14-9 lead. After Cokeville pulled within 15-12 it was Miya May’s turn to put one down through the Panthers’ defense to keep the Longhorns in control.
With the Meeteetse fans in full voice in hopes of an upset, the Panthers took control early in the fourth set. A tip by Allen and a four-hit error by Cokeville cut the Panthers’ advantage to 7-6. But junior Emmie Barnes had a kill down the line, Tana Teichert tipped one over the Longhorns at the net and Rylee Teichert had three aces in four serves and all at once the lead was 13-6.
The Longhorns had a 3-0 run later to pull within 18-14, but a serve into the net followed by a block from Harmon and a kill from Rylee Teichert stemmed the tide and had the Panthers cheering on the bench in anticipation of another state championship. It came a few points later when Meeteetse was unable to get the ball over the net.
“We definitely had to play our best to win,” Harmon said as her teammates celebrated around her. “We put in so much work all these years and it was great to have it pay off.
“This team is like a family to me, and that’s not just on the court, it’s in everything we do. We’re like a family in everything we do.”
A family that keeps collecting championship trophies. In addition to winning its fourth consecutive volleyball state title, the Cokeville girls also have won the past two state basketball titles and the past four track and field state championships.
Also Wednesday, Kaycee claimed the third-place trophy with a 3-0 sweep of Snake River while Southeast swept Upton to win the consolation championship.
Follow sports editor Jack Nowlin on Twitter @wyovarsity
