State volleyball: Cokeville tops Meeteetse to win its 4th consecutive Class 1A title

“We knew if we could shut (Allen) down we would be in great shape,” Harmon said. “And then we just had to come right back at them.”

Harmon was one of a number of Panthers who filled the stat sheet Wednesday. Thompson and his players said it’s been that way all season.

“It takes all six of the girls out on the court,” he said. “Today we had a whole bunch of ‘em playing well at times.”

Tana Teichert echoed her coach’s sentiments.

“It just takes a lot of teamwork,” she said. “We had some ups and downs this season, but once we learned how to trust each other and to play to our strengths we were able to finish strong.”

The Longhorns, whose only losses this season were to Cokeville and to Class 2A Riverside, took advantage of strong play at the net and some uncharacteristic mistakes by the Panthers to win the third set. Meeteetse went on an 8-4 run capped by back-to-back kills from Samantha May and Abigale May to grab a 14-9 lead. After Cokeville pulled within 15-12 it was Miya May’s turn to put one down through the Panthers’ defense to keep the Longhorns in control.