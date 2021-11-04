State volleyball: Defending champ Laramie survives Cody to advance to semis

Laramie needed all of its star power Thursday to keep alive hopes of defending its Class 4A state volleyball title. After storming to a 25-11 victory in the opening set of the Wyoming State High School Volleyball Championships at the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper, the Plainsmen faced game points in each of the next two sets.

In the end, though, Laramie pushed through for a tougher-than-expected 3-0 sweep (25-11, 26-24, 29-27) of a determined Cody squad.

“I don’t think we ever felt comfortable in the match,” Laramie head coach Jill Stucky said. “Kudos to Cody, but we had kind of a deer-in-the-headlights look.”

Laramie senior Alexis Stucky, Jill Stucky’s daughter and the reigning Gatorade Player of the Year for Wyoming, kept the Plainsmen alive in the second set with a pounding kill through two Cody blockers to tie the game at 24-all. Laramie (30-2) got the first-set win when a Cody kill attempt was long.

The third set offered more of the same drama. Cody twice was within one point of winning the set, but each time the Plainsmen answered. Senior Morgann Jensen tied the game at 27-all with a kill, and two Cody errors allowed Laramie to advance to the semifinals for the fourth year in a row.

“It helped a lot that we had been here before,” said Alexis Stucky, who has already signed to play at Florida next year. “We knew what we needed to do.”

Stucky finished with 19 kills and 12 digs for the Plainsmen.

Laramie will face Thunder Basin in Friday’s semifinals after the Bolts held on for a 3-1 victory (25-16, 25-16, 26-28, 25-21) over Star Valley.

Class 3A

Pinedale entered the state tournament as the No. 4 seed out of the West. But the Wranglers knew they would be a tough out this weekend.

“The first games were rocky for us this year,” junior libero Sara Kunard said. “But as the season went on, we evolved. We have definitely gotten better.”

East top seed Buffalo found that out the hard way Thursday as Pinedale swept its way into the semifinals for the third year in a row, winning the hard-fought match 25-22, 25-23, 26-24.

The Wranglers returned just two starters from last year’s team in seniors Abigail Hawke and Roxanne Rogers. They lost four of their first six games this season and were 0-6 against West powerhouses Mountain View, Lyman and Lander. But the Wranglers never stopped believing in themselves.

“We went back and forth throughout the season,” Rogers said. “But we always knew what we were capable of and I think were peaking at the right time.”

Added head coach Tamara Currah: “We went through some growing pains, but this team has improved 100 percent from the start of the year.”

Pinedale will get another shot to pick up its first victory against the best of the West on Friday in the semifinals when they face Lyman, a 3-0 winner over Douglas.

Class 2A

Playing in the state tournament for the first time in 34 years, Moorcroft decided to make the most of the opportunity. The Wolves, the No. 3 seed out of the East, moved on to the semifinals with a 3-0 sweep (25-18, 27-25, 25-18) of West No. 2 seed Rocky Mountain.

“We just had to play our game,” Moorcroft head coach Katie Williams said. “This team is mentally tough, so we just had to bring our competitive spirit.”

That spirit came to the forefront in the second set when Rocky Mountain built a 24-21 lead.

“I just took a timeout and we pushed the rest button,” Williams said.

The Wolves will try to keep their Cinderella season going Friday when they take on Northeast Conference rival Big Horn in the semifinals. The East Regional champion Rams swept past Shoshoni to open the day.

Moorcroft is 1-2 against Big Horn this season.

Class 1A

After finishing third at last week’s East Regional, Kaycee knew it would draw a tough opponent in the quarterfinals. And that’s just what happened as the Lady Bucs opened state play against perennial tough out Snake River.

Kaycee was up to the challenge, advancing to the semifinals for the fourth year in a row with a 3-0 sweep (25-22, 27-25, 25-20) of the Rattlers.

“Snake River is always tough,” Kaycee head coach Kylie Richendifer said. “But it was great for us to be challenged in the first match.”

The Lady Bucs faced game point in the second set before rallying for the win, with senior Bindi Hill sending a shot through the Snake River defense for the winning point. In what proved to be the final set, junior Sierra Kilts found an opening in the Rattlers defense and pushed the ball to the open spot.

Next up for Kaycee is East Regional champion Southeast, which swept Saratoga. The Cyclones will be seeking their first trip to the finals.

