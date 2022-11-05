State volleyball: Kelly Walsh sweeps Cody to win 1st title in three years

Unfortunately for Cody, Kelly Walsh was at its best Saturday night.

The Trojans (34-1) completed a near-perfect season with a 3-0 sweep (25-19, 25-21, 25-23) of the Fillies at the Ford Wyoming Center to win the Wyoming State High School Class 4A Volleyball Championship in front of a raucous group of KW fans.

“We were just determined to win this,” KW senior setter CJ Eskew said. “We took care of two other really good teams (Thunder Basin in the quarterfinals and Laramie in the semifinals) and we knew Cody is a scrappy team so we had to get business done tonight. We just wanted to work as one team finally at the state tournament.”

The Trojans did just that.

While senior hitters, and University of Wyoming commits, Peyton Carruth and Abi Milby did most of the heavy lifting — they combined for 27 kills and 44 digs — the other Trojans were just as responsible for Kelly Walsh winning its first state championship in three years.

“The last couple of nights we’ve been a little bit one-dimensional more so than we had been all year,” head coach Jeff Barkell admitted. “Tonight everybody was ready to go and everybody did their part. Everybody on this team has a role and tonight they all owned their role and did a great job.”

Kelly Walsh battled back from an early deficit in the first set to take the lead with a 6-0 run, with Milby capping it with a kill and a block. Later in the set, a kill from senior Wisdom Szymczak pushed the KW lead to 20-16. After Cody cut the lead to 22-19 on a kill from senior Reece Niemann, a kill from Milby and a net violation on the Fillies gave the Trojans set point. Cody was unable to get a clean hit on a serve from KW senior Mia Cardenas and the Trojans celebrated the first-set victory.

“Our motto this year was “Carry the Bricks,” and we’ve done that all year,” said Szymczak, who finished with five kills. “Everybody does their part and we pick each other up when we’re down.”

The Trojans weren’t down much Saturday. After Cody (25-4) scored the first two points of the second set Kelly Walsh scored the next six points, with Carruth assisting on a booming kill by Szymczak to cap the run. Milby finished the set with a kill off an assist from Eskew.

The Fillies, whose only losses this season to Kelly Walsh, battled back from an early 4-0 deficit in the third set to tied it at 6-all when Carruth got the serve back for the Trojans with a kill.

That’s when senior Krysten Cutler went to work. The lefty kept Cody off-balance with pin-point serves and Eskew got the ball to senior Mia Cardenas in the middle and Carruth on the outside as KW extended its advantage to 14-6.

“It’s great having everyone on the line able to swing as hard as they can because it helps me out,” said Eskew, who finished with 41 assists.

Forced to play catch-up the rest of the set, Cody did cut the KW lead to 24-23. But Eskew and Cardenas combined for a block that went off a Filly and out of bounds to set off a Trojan celebration.

“I think we were all waiting for it and we wanted it so bad,” Carruth said. “It was the best feeling we’ve had all season.

“These are my best friends and I’ve been with them since sixth grade,” she added. “We’ve been talking about this for so long so to finally get it done means everything.”

Milby agreed.

“We just realized that we had put everything into this season and we worked so hard and that final point just showed that we made it,” she said. “Everyone contributed and that’s how we won this.”

This was the seventh consecutive year Kelly Walsh had advanced to the championship match and the win ended two years of frustration after the Trojans lost to Laramie each of the past two seasons.

With seven seniors on the roster, Barkell knew it was now or never for this group of girls. So to see them finally hold that championship trophy meant everything.

“I love these girls,” he said. “They’ve battled like crazy the last couple of years and they’ve fallen short. So for them to get this done is special.”

In the other championship matches, Mountain View defeated defending state champion Lyman 3-2 in Class 3A, Burns defeated defending 2A state champ Big Horn 3-1 to win its first state title since 1992 and Riverside lost the first two sets to Southeast before battling back for a 3-2 win to claim the program’s first state title.