State volleyball: Moorcroft, Riverside enjoy newfound success on the court

For years, the Northeast Conference has been the dominant force in Class 2A volleyball. Since 1983, teams from the Northeast have won 20 state championships, including each of the past seven (2014-20).

In that 38-year span, two-time defending state champ Sundance and Wright have each won gold six times; Big Horn and Tongue River have four apiece. The only Northeast team missing from the list? Moorcroft.

While their conference opponents enjoyed unprecedented success on the court, the Wolves were mere afterthoughts. After qualifying for state in 1987, Moorcroft was left on the sidelines as Sundance, Wright, Big Horn and Tongue River all made numerous trips to the state tournament. In addition to the 20 championships, those four teams have combined for 27 other podium finishes.

That changed at last week’s 2A East Regional when the Wolves swept Glenrock to guarantee themselves a trip to Casper.

“When we won the last point (against Glenrock) it never really settled in for any of us that we were actually going to state,” Moorcroft junior setter Kailee Gill said Thursday at the Ford Wyoming Center. “And as the week went on we realized that this was actually happening. It was exciting and emotional.”

Moorcroft kept that excitement going with a 3-2 victory over Tongue River to finish third at regionals.

The Wolves were just getting started. Thursday, playing in their first state tournament game in 34 years, they swept Rocky Mountain to advance to the semifinals of the Wyoming State High School Class 2A Volleyball Championships.

“I feel like it just took us believing in ourselves,” head coach Katie Williams said. “I think those conference games help us when we get to the games that matter like this. We get pushed every day. In our conference it’s not just one standout. Those teams pushed us and helped us get here because we have to compete in every single conference match.

“It’s been years and year of tough matches. When you play better teams you get better.”

Playing in an AAU program beginning in grade school was a starting point for the Wolves. They failed to qualify for regionals in both 2016 and ’17 and went 0-2 at regionals in 2018 before coming oh-so-close two years ago. With a state berth on the line, Moorcroft dropped a 3-2 heartbreaker to Sundance, which went on to win the state championship the following week.

“Over the years we were close and it was just a mental game for us,” senior Char Cranston said. “Now that we’re here we know that we can do it. This was just something we had to fight for.”

Even after their match against Rocky Mountain, the Wolves were still reliving the moment they first walked onto the floor.

“It was insane,” junior Camdynn Connally recalled. “Going down on the court and hearing our band play and all of our fans were in the stands. You could just feel the love from the fans and I think that really helped bring our team up.”

Moorcroft will have to wait at least another year to win its first state title, however, after rival Big Horn prevailed in a five-set thriller (17-25, 25-14, 23-25, 25-18, 18-16) in the semifinals.

The Wolves weren’t the only team in unfamiliar territory this weekend.

Lander advanced to the 3A semifinals for the first time since 2005 with a 3-0 sweep of Burns. Class 1A Hulett (2013) and 4A Natrona County (2015) also ended lengthy semifinal droughts.

The same isn’t true for 2A Riverside, which qualified for state last year for the first time since 2010. The Rebels made it all the way to the championship game for the first time in program history before losing to Sundance.

They’re back on the big stage this year and ready to bring home gold.

“It’s taken a lot of hard work and dedication,” said head coach Cindi Smith, who led Powell to the 3A title in 2013 and is in her fourth year at Riverside. “There were some kids who were hesitant at first, but these kids all have a love for the game.”

Riverside, which swept Tongue River in the quarterfinals, faced Sundance in the semifinals late Friday. It’s a match the Rebels have been waiting a year for.

“We want revenge,” Riverside junior Vaidyn VanderPloeg said. “This group of girls has been playing together since third grade and I think we all have good attitudes and understand the mental part of the game.”

Riverside’s recent success has been embraced by the Basin community, which is hungry for a winner.

“We have a lot of support from everyone in the community,” junior Hailee McClure said. “Last week after we won regionals (at Buffalo), there was a line of fire trucks and police cars and all kinds of people waiting when we drove into town. It was awesome.”

Follow sports editor Jack Nowlin on Twitter @wyovarsity

