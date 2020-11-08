 Skip to main content
State volleyball results
agate

State volleyball results

4a State Semi-Finals

Kelly Walsh's Wisdom Sczymcak tips the ball over the net against Cheyenne East's Kiera Walsh in their semifinal match of the Wyoming State High School Class 4A Volleyball Championship on Saturday at the Casper Events Center.

 Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune

Wyoming State High School Volleyball Championships

Class 1A

Consolation championship: Southeast 3, Upton 0 (25-11, 25-8, 27-25)

Third place: Kaycee 3, Snake River 0 (25-19, 25-9, 25-18)

Championship: Cokeville 3, Meeteetse 1 (25-23, 25-17, 19-25, 25-16)

Class 2A

Consolation championship: Glenrock 3, Tongue River 1 (25-19, 26-28, 25-15, 29-27)

Third place: Big Horn 3, Shoshoni 2 (26-24, 22-25, 26-24, 21-25, 15-11)

Championship: Sundance 3, Riverside 0 (25-19, 25-23, 25-23)

Class 3A

Consolation championship: Lander 3, Rawlins 2 (25-20, 24-26, 21-25, 25-20, 15-10)

Third place: Pinedale 3, Douglas 1 (25-18, 23-25, 25-16, 25-23)

Championship: Mountain View 3, Worland 0 (25-21, 25-18, 25-10)

Class 4A

Consolation championship: Star Valley 3, Evanston 2 (20-25, 26-28, 25-23, 25-23, 15-11)

Third place: Thunder Basin 3, Cheyenne East 0 (25-14, 25-11, 25-16)

Championship: Laramie 3, Kelly Walsh 1 (22-25, 25-20, 25-15, 25-23)

