State volleyball results

Wyoming State High School Volleyball Championships
Class 1A
Consolation championship: Southeast 3, Upton 0 (25-11, 25-8, 27-25)
Third place: Kaycee 3, Snake River 0 (25-19, 25-9, 25-18)
Championship: Cokeville 3, Meeteetse 1 (25-23, 25-17, 19-25, 25-16)
Class 2A
Consolation championship: Glenrock 3, Tongue River 1 (25-19, 26-28, 25-15, 29-27)
Third place: Big Horn 3, Shoshoni 2 (26-24, 22-25, 26-24, 21-25, 15-11)
Championship: Sundance 3, Riverside 0 (25-19, 25-23, 25-23)
Class 3A
Consolation championship: Lander 3, Rawlins 2 (25-20, 24-26, 21-25, 25-20, 15-10)
Third place: Pinedale 3, Douglas 1 (25-18, 23-25, 25-16, 25-23)
Championship: Mountain View 3, Worland 0 (25-21, 25-18, 25-10)
Class 4A
Consolation championship: Star Valley 3, Evanston 2 (20-25, 26-28, 25-23, 25-23, 15-11)
Third place: Thunder Basin 3, Cheyenne East 0 (25-14, 25-11, 25-16)
Championship: Laramie 3, Kelly Walsh 1 (22-25, 25-20, 25-15, 25-23)
