State volleyball schedule and results

Wyoming State High School Volleyball Championships
all games at Casper Events Center
Wednesday
Class 1A
Quarterfinals
G1: 1W Cokeville 3, 4E Hanna 1 (21-25, 25-19, 25-11, 25-17)
G2: 3W Snake River 3, 2E Upton 2 (14-25, 14-25, 25-23, 25-23, 15-6)
G3: 2W Meeteetse 3, 3E Southeast 2 (22-25, 25-23, 14-25, 25-17, 15-13)
G4: 1E Kaycee 3, 4W Burlington 1 (25-16, 25-4, 24-26, 25-16)
Consolation semifinals
G5: Upton 3, Hanna 2 (17-25, 23-25, 25-23, 25-14, 16-14)
G6: Southeast 3, Burlington 0 (25-17, 25-20, 25-15)
Semifinals
G7: Cokeville 3, Snake River 0 (25-21, 25-14, 25-19)
G8: Meeteetse 3, Kaycee 1 (25-16, 25-23, 17-25, 25-20)
Placing games
G9: Consolation championship, Southeast 3, Upton 0 (25-11, 25-8, 27-25)
G10: Third place, Kaycee 3, Snake River 0 (25-19, 25-9, 25-18)
G11: Championship, Cokeville 3, Meeteetse 1 (25-23, 25-17, 19-25, 25-16)
Thursday
Class 2A
Quarterfinals
G1: 1W Riverside 3, 4E Tongue River 1 (25-17, 25-19, 21-25, 26-24)
G2: 2E Big Horn 3, 3W Greybull 2 (17-25, 18-25, 26-24, 25-19, 15-8)
G3: 2W Shoshoni 3, 3E Glenrock 1 (19-25, 25-21, 25-16, 25-22)
G4: 1E Sundance 3, 4W Wind River 0 (25-4, 25-18, 25-9)
Consolation semifinals
G5: Tongue River 3, Greybull 0 (25-22, 25-22, 25-22)
G6: Glenrock 3, Wind River 0 (25-18, 25-14, 25-9)
Semifinals
G7: Riverside 3, Big Horn 1 (25-21, 21-25, 25-13, 25-15)
G8: Sundance 3, Shoshoni 0 (25-20, 27-25, 25-12)
Placing games
G9: Consolation championship, Glenrock 3, Tongue River 1 (25-19, 26-28, 25-15, 29-27)
G10: Third place, Big Horn 3, Shoshoni 2 (26-24, 22-25, 26-24, 21-25, 15-11)
G11: Championship, Sundance 3, Riverside 0 (25-19, 25-23, 25-23)
Friday
Class 3A
Quarterfinals
G1: 1W Pinedale vs 4E Buffalo, 10 a.m.
G2: 2E Rawlins vs 3W Worland, 10 a.m.
G3: 2W Mountain View vs 3E Wheatland, 10 a.m.
G4: 1E Douglas vs 4W Lander, 10 a.m.
Consolation semifinals
G5: Loser G1 vs Loser G2, 1 p.m.
G6: Loser G3 vs Loser G4, 1 p.m.
Semifinals
G7: Winner G1 vs Winner G2, 1 p.m.
G8: Winner G3 vs Winner G4, 1 p.m.
Placing games
G9: Consolation championship, Winner G5 vs Winner G6, 4 p.m.
G10: Third place, Loser G7 vs Loser G8, 4 p.m.
G11: Championship, Winner G7 vs Winner G8, 4 p.m.
Saturday
Class 4A
Quarterfinals
G1: 1W Rock Springs vs 4E Cheyenne East, 10 a.m.
G2: 2E Kelly Walsh vs 3W Evanston, 10 a.m.
G3: 2W Natrona County vs 3E Thunder Basin, 10 a.m.
G4: 1E Laramie vs 4W Star Valley, 10 a.m.
Consolation semifinals
G5: Loser G1 vs Loser G2, 1 p.m.
G6: Loser G3 vs Loser G4, 1 p.m.
Semifinals
G7: Winner G1 vs Winner G2, 1 p.m.
G8: Winner G3 vs Winner G4, 1 p.m.
Placing games
G9: Consolation championship, Winner G5 vs Winner G6, 4 p.m.
G10: Third place, Loser G7 vs Loser G8, 4 p.m.
G11: Championship, Winner G7 vs Winner G8, 4 p.m.
