State volleyball schedule and results
agate

2a State Semi-Finals

Glenrock's Alyssa Collier bumps the ball in the Herders' consolation semifinal match against Wind River in the Wyoming State High School Class 2A Volleyball Championship on Thursday at the Casper Events Center.

 Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune

Wyoming State High School Volleyball Championships

all games at Casper Events Center

Wednesday

Class 1A

Quarterfinals

G1: 1W Cokeville 3, 4E Hanna 1 (21-25, 25-19, 25-11, 25-17)

G2: 3W Snake River 3, 2E Upton 2 (14-25, 14-25, 25-23, 25-23, 15-6)

G3: 2W Meeteetse 3, 3E Southeast 2 (22-25, 25-23, 14-25, 25-17, 15-13)

G4: 1E Kaycee 3, 4W Burlington 1 (25-16, 25-4, 24-26, 25-16)

Consolation semifinals

G5: Upton 3, Hanna 2 (17-25, 23-25, 25-23, 25-14, 16-14)

G6: Southeast 3, Burlington 0 (25-17, 25-20, 25-15)

Semifinals

G7: Cokeville 3, Snake River 0 (25-21, 25-14, 25-19)

G8: Meeteetse 3, Kaycee 1 (25-16, 25-23, 17-25, 25-20)

Placing games

G9: Consolation championship, Southeast 3, Upton 0 (25-11, 25-8, 27-25)

G10: Third place, Kaycee 3, Snake River 0 (25-19, 25-9, 25-18)

G11: Championship, Cokeville 3, Meeteetse 1 (25-23, 25-17, 19-25, 25-16)

Thursday

Class 2A

Quarterfinals

G1: 1W Riverside 3, 4E Tongue River 1 (25-17, 25-19, 21-25, 26-24)

G2: 2E Big Horn 3, 3W Greybull 2 (17-25, 18-25, 26-24, 25-19, 15-8)

G3: 2W Shoshoni 3, 3E Glenrock 1 (19-25, 25-21, 25-16, 25-22)

G4: 1E Sundance 3, 4W Wind River 0 (25-4, 25-18, 25-9)

Consolation semifinals

G5: Tongue River 3, Greybull 0 (25-22, 25-22, 25-22)

G6: Glenrock 3, Wind River 0 (25-18, 25-14, 25-9)

Semifinals

G7: Riverside 3, Big Horn 1 (25-21, 21-25, 25-13, 25-15)

G8: Sundance 3, Shoshoni 0 (25-20, 27-25, 25-12)

Placing games

G9: Consolation championship, Glenrock 3, Tongue River 1 (25-19, 26-28, 25-15, 29-27)

G10: Third place, Big Horn 3, Shoshoni 2 (26-24, 22-25, 26-24, 21-25, 15-11)

G11: Championship, Sundance 3, Riverside 0 (25-19, 25-23, 25-23)

Friday

Class 3A

Quarterfinals

G1: 1W Pinedale vs 4E Buffalo, 10 a.m.

G2: 2E Rawlins vs 3W Worland, 10 a.m.

G3: 2W Mountain View vs 3E Wheatland, 10 a.m.

G4: 1E Douglas vs 4W Lander, 10 a.m.

Consolation semifinals

G5: Loser G1 vs Loser G2, 1 p.m.

G6: Loser G3 vs Loser G4, 1 p.m.

Semifinals

G7: Winner G1 vs Winner G2, 1 p.m.

G8: Winner G3 vs Winner G4, 1 p.m.

Placing games

G9: Consolation championship, Winner G5 vs Winner G6, 4 p.m.

G10: Third place, Loser G7 vs Loser G8, 4 p.m.

G11: Championship, Winner G7 vs Winner G8, 4 p.m.

Saturday

Class 4A

Quarterfinals

G1: 1W Rock Springs vs 4E Cheyenne East, 10 a.m.

G2: 2E Kelly Walsh vs 3W Evanston, 10 a.m.

G3: 2W Natrona County vs 3E Thunder Basin, 10 a.m.

G4: 1E Laramie vs 4W Star Valley, 10 a.m.

Consolation semifinals

G5: Loser G1 vs Loser G2, 1 p.m.

G6: Loser G3 vs Loser G4, 1 p.m.

Semifinals

G7: Winner G1 vs Winner G2, 1 p.m.

G8: Winner G3 vs Winner G4, 1 p.m.

Placing games

G9: Consolation championship, Winner G5 vs Winner G6, 4 p.m.

G10: Third place, Loser G7 vs Loser G8, 4 p.m.

G11: Championship, Winner G7 vs Winner G8, 4 p.m.

