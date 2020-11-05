Sundance powers past Riverside to win Class 2A state volleyball title

After winning the opening set of the title match of the Wyoming State High School Class 2A Volleyball Championship on Thursday, Sundance found itself trailing Riverside 13-2 in the second set. The defending state champs could have easily conceded the set and started focusing on the next one.
Unfortunately for the Rebels, that’s not how the Bulldogs are wired. Sundance held off Riverside 3-0 (25-19, 25-23, 25-23) to claim its second consecutive state title and third in the past four years at the Casper Events Center.
While all of that seemed in doubt in the second set, the Bulldogs refused to give in.
“Even though we were down by a lot I felt like we were calm and very focused,” first-year Sundance head coach Chelsey Blasczyk said. “We just had to get the ball to our power hitters.”
Aided by a couple of Riverside hitting errors, Sundance trimmed the margin to 14-5. And then they turned on the power. Juniors Tyrianna Trass and Brook Hofland sparked a 7-1 run by controlling the net against Riverside to make it a 15-12 game.
“I knew we would come back because I have faith in my teammates,” Sundance senior libero Aftyn Marchant stated. “We just had to stay calm.”
Sundance senior outside hitter Sherry Negaard started and finished a 6-0 run with cross-court kills through the Riverside defense to put the Bulldogs in front 20-17.
“We knew we wanted to keep this to three sets,” Negaard said. “We just gave it a good clap in the middle and knew we had to push, push, push.”
Following a point for the Rebels, Negaard pounded down two more kills and senior Nevada Gill added another and suddenly the Bulldogs were at set point, leading 24-18. But Riverside, which was playing in the championship match for the first time in program history, wasn’t done.
The Rebels scored five consecutive points to pull within 24-23. Negaard dashed any hopes of a Riverside comeback, though, with yet another kill. She also put the finishing touches on the opening set and had a personal 5-0 run in the third set to help Sundance to a 19-12 advantage.
After each kill, the 5-foot-10 senior would nod her head and walk toward her teammates’ huddle in the middle of the court.
“That’s just something I do,” Negaard said with a smile. “I want my teammates to know they can count on me.”
The final set was eerily reminiscent of the second as the Bulldogs trailed early before seemingly taking control late only to see the Rebels come close to pushing it past the 25-point mark. Sundance led 22-19 but kills from Riverside sophomore Caroline Schlatmann and senior Monique Velasquez tied the set at 22-all. The Bulldogs were finally able to celebrate when a Riverside spike attempt failed to clear the net.
The victory capped a busy day for both teams. The state tournament, which is usually held over three days with teams from all four classifications taking over the Events Center, was condensed to just one day for each classification this year because of the coronavirus pandemic. So the Bulldogs and Rebels, as well as the teams playing in the third-place match and for the consolation championship, had to play all three of their matches on Thursday.
“Honestly, this doesn’t feel real right now,” Marchant exclaimed.
Blasczyk laughed when told of Marchant’s answer.
“When you win it never feels real,” she said. “But it will when we’re taking the state championship trophy home on the bus.”
The Sundance victory continued a string of success for teams from the Northeast Conference, which have now won 12 of the past 15 Class 2A state titles.
Despite falling short, Riverside made history by not only advancing to its first state championship match but also making its first trip to the semifinals thanks to a 3-1 victory over Big Horn in the quarterfinals.
And with just two senior starters on the roster, head coach Cindi Smith believes the Rebels will be back next year.
“This is just the beginning for us,” she said. “Obviously we’re disappointed, but this team kept pushing. And for a group of girls that had never been here before I couldn’t be more proud of them.”
Also Thursday, Big Horn defeated Shoshoni in the third-place match and Glenrock defeated Tongue River to win the consolation championship.
