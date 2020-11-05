Sundance powers past Riverside to win Class 2A state volleyball title

The victory capped a busy day for both teams. The state tournament, which is usually held over three days with teams from all four classifications taking over the Events Center, was condensed to just one day for each classification this year because of the coronavirus pandemic. So the Bulldogs and Rebels, as well as the teams playing in the third-place match and for the consolation championship, had to play all three of their matches on Thursday.

“Honestly, this doesn’t feel real right now,” Marchant exclaimed.

Blasczyk laughed when told of Marchant’s answer.

“When you win it never feels real,” she said. “But it will when we’re taking the state championship trophy home on the bus.”

The Sundance victory continued a string of success for teams from the Northeast Conference, which have now won 12 of the past 15 Class 2A state titles.

Despite falling short, Riverside made history by not only advancing to its first state championship match but also making its first trip to the semifinals thanks to a 3-1 victory over Big Horn in the quarterfinals.

And with just two senior starters on the roster, head coach Cindi Smith believes the Rebels will be back next year.