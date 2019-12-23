Thunder Basin's Martin & McInerney treasure final year together

“That put a lot into it,” Rigan said. “Anyone who’s lived there knows winter in Sundance, it’s not easy to get around. And I wanted to be the best player I wanted to be so I was up to the challenge.”

Martin didn’t know it until the summer before Rigan’s junior year, when the move was already a done deal. The Bolts’ head coach was conscientious of how that move could be perceived. She didn’t want to be seen as trying to recruit from the area.

Martin’s since reflected on those conversations and admitted it sounded like she was trying to convince Rigan not to come.

Thunder Basin activities director Tom Seamans caught wind of this new family, and new athlete, moving to town. He sought out Martin and asked the question that piqued his curiosity.

“Is she good? Do you know her?,” he asked.

Martin smiled.

“Yeah, she’s pretty good,” she responded. “I know her. I maybe know her better than anyone else.”

Rigan said she picked Thunder Basin just because that’s where she wanted to be. She could have gone a few blocks down the road, but instead she joined the Bolts. She knew the coach, she trusted her, and she knew a few of the girls from her multi-sport travels.