Undefeated Kelly Walsh seeks 6th consecutive VolleyBowl victory over Natrona County

A number of streaks will be on the line when Kelly Walsh heads across town to face rival Natrona County in the annual VolleyBowl. The host Fillies are hoping to put an end to all of them Tuesday at Jerry Dalton Gym.

The Trojans are 27-0 on the season and have won 15 consecutive matches against the Fillies, including the past five VolleyBowls. Kelly Walsh swept Natrona County the two times they met earlier this season, winning 2-0 in the championship match of the Gillette Invitational and 3-0 at KW.

The Fillies (18-8) are looking for a breakthrough after pushing the Trojans to five sets in the past two VolleyBowls. NC actually led both matches 2-1 before KW rallied to win the final two sets in both 2020 and '21.

It won't be easy.

Kelly Walsh, which has lost just three sets all season, is led by an impressive senior class that advanced to the state championship match the past two years before losing to Laramie.

Peyton Carruth leads the Trojans with 4.0 kills and 3.3 digs per set, with University of Wyoming commit Abi Milby averaging 3.6 kills and 2.9 digs per set. In addition, C.J. Eskew averages 9.5 assists per set, Wisdom Szymczak 2.0 kps, junior Makenna Lorenzen 2.4 dps and Aubre Browning leads the team with 47 blocks.

For NC, senior Megan Hagar averages 3.6 kills and 4.1 digs per set, senior Allie Costello averages 4.2 assists per set and sophomore Brynn Sybrant (58) and senior Chayse Graham (43) have combined for 101 blocks. In addition, senior Emily Manville averages 1.8 kps and sophomore Cami Costello 3.8 dps.

The Fillies dropped their first two home matches of the season before sweeping Cheyenne South on Saturday. NC closes the regular season this weekend with home matches against Gillette and Thunder Basin.

Kelly Walsh plays at Rock Springs on Friday to conclude the regular season.

The regional tournaments are scheduled for next weekend -- NC will play in the East at Cheyenne while KW will play in the West at Riverton -- ahead of the Wyoming State High School Volleyball Championships on Nov. 3-5 at the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper.