With VolleyBowl over, Natrona County, Kelly Walsh look to finish strong

Natrona County's victory against crosstown rival Kelly Walsh in Tuesday night's VolleyBowl was big. Now the Fillies are hoping to use the momentum gained from knocking off the previously unbeaten Trojans to reach new heights.

"This was a great win," NC head coach Adrian McNamee said after the 3-0 sweep, "but this was a non-conference game. We have to finish our conference season strong. We’re going to savor every moment of this but tomorrow we have to get back to work."

The Fillies won't have long to celebrate as they host Class 4A Northeast Conference foes Thunder Basin on Thursday and Gillette on Saturday to end the regular season. Natrona County is 1-2 against the Bolts this season and 3-0 against the Camels.

Both games will help determine seeding for next week's 4A East Regionals in Cheyenne, with the top four teams advancing to the state tournament Nov. 3-5 at the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper.

The Fillies (19-8) were in control throughout the match against the Trojans (27-1) on Tuesday, winning 25-13, 25-19, 25-21. The sweep not only gave NC its first VolleyBowl win since 2017 but also ended a 15-match losing streak to KW.

"This just proved to us that we know what we can do and we can play with confidence," NC senior setter Allie Costello said. "Now we can use this for our games this weekend and the rest of the season.

"We have a tendency that when we get down we go in a rut and dig our own hole. Now we know what it feels like to play with confidence so hopefully we’re able to maintain that."

The Fillies have been steadily progressing under McNamee, who is in her third year leading her alma mater. After missing state in 2019, NC qualified for state the following year and finished fourth last season. McNamee credits seniors Megan Hagar, Emily Manville, Costello, Chayse Graham and Autumn Ostrander for finally bringing the VolleyBowl trophy back to the west side of town.

"I think we realized tonight that we can’t do it with just Megan, or just Emily, or just Allie," she said. "We have to do it as a team and tonight was the first time I felt like we played together as a team for a while. That core group of seniors is what led us. That’s the commitment they have."

***

While the loss obviously was disappointing for Kelly Walsh, head coach Jeff Barkell has been around long enough to know this isn't the end of the road for the Trojans, who were without injured senior setter CJ Eskew.

"We need to solidify some things," he admitted. "We have to grow and we know we have to do that if we’re going to try to make a push late. Everybody gets caught up in the records and things like that, but none of that means anything after this weekend."

The Trojans (27-1, 5-0 4A Northwest) have already secured the No. 1 seed in the NW heading into Friday's game at Rock Springs to end the regular season. KW will play in the West Regionals at Riverton next week.

"Once we get to regionals everybody is 0-0 and then we find out who's going to handle pressure late in the season," Barkell said.

Kelly Walsh has excelled in late-season situations in recent years. The Trojans have finished either first or second at regionals 11 years in a row and have played in the last six state championship matches, winning three titles (2017-19).