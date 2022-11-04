Worland rallies past Wheatland at state volleyball to continue late-season surge

A little more than two weeks ago, Worland was reeling from a seven-game losing streak. Friday, the Warriors will be playing in the semifinals of the Wyoming State High School Class 3A Volleyball Championships.

Worland, the No. 4 seed out of the West, rallied for a 3-2 victory (20-25, 17-25, 29-27, 25-22, 15-12) over East top seed Wheatland at the Ford Wyoming Center to continue its surprising late-season surge.

"We had some doubt when we were down 2-0," Ellianna Baumstarck admitted. "It was our energy that brought us back."

Worland (12-16) stayed within striking distance the first two sets and staved off two match points in the third set to grab some momentum that carried over into the fourth set.

"We had worked hard all year round to get here, so we knew what we had to do," Worland head coach Becky Wassum said. "We stopped making unforced errors and started playing as a team."

The Warriors led 6-4 in the fifth set before Wheatland (25-9) went on a 6-1 run thanks to some clutch hits by Kendall Schaffner and two Worland hitting errors. A kill from Adisyn Rollins and two thunderous kills from Baumstarck tied the score at 10-all.

Baumstarck had two more powerful shots through the Bulldogs' defense, Anna Richardson scored on a tip and a Wheatland hitting error got the Warriors to match point.

After a short volley Worland setter Manaia Peterson set the ball for Sophia Scheuerman, who finished the improbable comeback with a kill down the line to set off a Warriors' celebration.

Not surprisingly, Baumstarck, who had eight kills in the final set, was in the middle of it.

"She really brought it today," Wassum said of her junior middle blocker. "That was the best she has played all season."

The Warriors, who upset West Regional host Lovell last weekend to punch their ticket to state, are in the semifinals for the third time in four years. They'll face defending state champion Lyman, which advanced with a 3-0 victory over Newcastle. Lyman swept Worland twice this season.

Wassum figures with the way her team keeps battling, though, they might surprise the Eagles as well.

"Why not us?" Wassum asked.

Mountain View and Powell also won Thursday to make the semifinals an all-West Conference affair for the second year in a row.

Class 4A

The last match of the night produced the only other five-set match of the quarterfinals as East Regional winner Cheyenne East (21-11) held on for a 3-2 victory (14-25, 25-20, 25-16, 20-25, 15-7) over Star Valley.

All four of the top seeds advanced, with West Regional winner Kelly Walsh rallying for a 3-1 victory over Thunder Basin, two-time defending state champ Laramie defeating Riverton 3-1 and Cody sweeping Natrona County.

This will be the fifth year in a row Kelly Walsh (32-1) and Laramie (25-7) will play each other at the state tournament. The Trojans won in the semifinals in 2018 and the championship game the following year while the Plainsmen defeated KW in the title game the past two years.

Cody (24-3) is in the 4A semifinals for the first time. The last time the Fillies won a quarterfinal game was on their way to winning the 3A title in 2011.

Class 2A

Worland wasn't the only 4 seed to knock off a regional champ. Tongue River lost the first set to Rocky Mountain before winning the next three to upend the West Regional champion Grizzlies.

It was Tongue River's (7-16) second victory of the season against Rocky Mountain and put them in the semis for the first time since 2008.

That 14-year lapse is nothing compared to Burns' former dry spell. The Broncs (23-13-2) are in the semifinals for the first time since 1993 after holding on for a 3-1 victory against Greybull.

On the bottom half of the bracket defending state champ Big Horn takes on Northeast Conference rival Wright. Add Tongue River to the mix and that's three-fourths of the semifinal teams that play in the Northeast.

Class 1A

After Kaycee ended Cokeville's four-year championship reign in last year's finals, the Panthers put an end to the Lady Bucs' run with a 3-0 sweep in the quarterfinals. Cokeville is in the semifinals for the seventh consecutive year.

The other semifinalists -- Riverside, Hulett and Southeast -- all played in the semifinals last year, although Riverside (31-6) did so in 2A.

The four teams have won a combined 24 state championships, with Cokeville responsible for 23 of them. Hulett defeated Cokeville to win the 2007 title; Southeast and Riverside are in search of state title No. 1.