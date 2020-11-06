Young Kelly Walsh volleyball team finds success by embracing team concept

“The girls have bought into each other,” Barkell admitted. “We’ve got some kids who finally decided that it’s not about me, it’s about us, and they’ve really started to play that way. So they’re doing their job instead of trying to do everybody’s job all at once. That allows us to lean on each other a little bit, and not feel like, ‘It’s all on me.’ That’s the biggest thing I’m happy with.”

Sophomore Abi Milby and junior Paighten Dedic team with Carruth to give the Trojans three solid outside hitters, with sophomore Mia Cardenas joining Ramage to shore up the middle hitter position. Cardenas’ emergence in the past few weeks allowed junior Logann Alvar to move to an outside position. Sophomore setter CJ Eskew and junior libero Bailey Owen round out the Trojans’ rotation.

“It’s been a process getting them where they are,” Barkell said. “When those other kids started stepping up and doing their job, and doing it at a high level, it allowed them to do what they do. And I think it has been very helpful that we have a lot of kids that are willing to play a role and not try to be the hero.”

Even though the Trojans and Red Devils haven’t played since last season, Barkell is more than familiar with the type of team Evanston head coach Tera Lawler usually puts on the floor.