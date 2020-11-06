Young Kelly Walsh volleyball team finds success by embracing team concept

In the past three seasons, the Kelly Walsh volleyball team was a combined 94-7 on its way to winning back-to-back-to-back Class 4A state championships. All three of those teams had experience and veteran leadership, which are traits the Trojans didn’t have to start this season.
Without a senior on its roster, Kelly Walsh still lacks veteran leadership. But after playing 22 matches in this abbreviated season, the Trojans enter Saturday’s Wyoming State High School Class 4A Volleyball Championship no longer lacking experience.
Kelly Walsh (16-6) takes on Evanston (15-8-1) in the quarterfinals at the Casper Events Center.
Sophomore setter/outside hitter Peyton Carruth and junior middle hitter Shelby Ramage are the only ones remaining who played on last year’s varsity team at state, while others saw limited time with the varsity.
With so many new faces, it’s not surprising that Kelly Walsh struggled at times.
“Early in the season I think the pressure was really big on a couple of them trying to do too much,” KW head coach Jeff Barkell said. “I feel like now we’re settling into the fact that we’re a team and it takes all of us.”
That realization has coincided with the Trojans finding their rhythm late in the season. They had won eight in a row before losing to undefeated Laramie in the East Conference championship match last weekend.
“The girls have bought into each other,” Barkell admitted. “We’ve got some kids who finally decided that it’s not about me, it’s about us, and they’ve really started to play that way. So they’re doing their job instead of trying to do everybody’s job all at once. That allows us to lean on each other a little bit, and not feel like, ‘It’s all on me.’ That’s the biggest thing I’m happy with.”
Sophomore Abi Milby and junior Paighten Dedic team with Carruth to give the Trojans three solid outside hitters, with sophomore Mia Cardenas joining Ramage to shore up the middle hitter position. Cardenas’ emergence in the past few weeks allowed junior Logann Alvar to move to an outside position. Sophomore setter CJ Eskew and junior libero Bailey Owen round out the Trojans’ rotation.
“It’s been a process getting them where they are,” Barkell said. “When those other kids started stepping up and doing their job, and doing it at a high level, it allowed them to do what they do. And I think it has been very helpful that we have a lot of kids that are willing to play a role and not try to be the hero.”
Even though the Trojans and Red Devils haven’t played since last season, Barkell is more than familiar with the type of team Evanston head coach Tera Lawler usually puts on the floor.
“Watching them on film they’re a really good team,” Barkell said. “We know they have some decent size and they’ll be athletic and be ready to play.”
As for having to (hopefully) play three matches in one day, Barkell doesn’t expect that to be a problem for the Trojans or any other team at the Events Center.
“Every kid that is there has played in some sort of tournament where they’ve played three or four or five or six games in a day,” he said. “The difference will be if it happens to go five a couple of times then you might see some fatigue. But it’s the state tournament, so how tired can you get?”
Follow sports editor Jack Nowlin on Twitter @wyovarsity
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!