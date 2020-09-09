Young Kelly Walsh volleyball team keeps grinding out wins

“We’ve learned that even though we’re young we can play at a fairly high level,” he added. “I’m not sure they all believed that when we started.”

There is still a lot of volleyball to be played before the state tournament on Nov. 7, but the Trojans have demonstrated through the first two weeks that they won’t give up their championship without a battle.

“I wasn’t sure everyone could step up and take on those roles and gain that level of maturity so quickly,” said Alvar, who was a key contributor on last year’s Kelly Walsh basketball team. “I think Coach Barkell has done a great job of getting everyone to step up and be prepared and be leaders in their roles.”

Even with the impressive start, Alvar knows the Trojans are far from a finished product.

“I’m very excited for the potential that we have because I think we can all see it,” she said. “I think we’re all working hard to get to that potential.”

The young Trojans hope to realize more of that potential when they host a Natrona County team that is 3-1 under first-year coach Adrian McNamee. Kelly Walsh hasn’t lost to the Fillies since 2015, but Barkell knows the rivalry usually brings out the best in both teams.

“Everybody has jitters and gets kind of crazy when it’s the Natrona-Kelly Walsh game,” he said. “We’ve got talent and we know they’ve got talent so it should be a really good match for people to watch.”

