The Wyoming Coaches Association and the Wyoming Coaches Foundation are bringing a handful of the world’s former greatest track and field athletes and the state’s best recently graduated basketball and volleyball players to Casper next week.

On Monday and Tuesday Kelly Walsh will host the World Record Track Camp, which features long jumper Mike Powell, the current world record holder; and Willie Banks, the former world record holder in the triple jump.

Powell set the world record on Aug. 30, 1991 at the World Championships in Tokyo with a mark of 29 feet, 4.25 inches. He also won the World Championships title in 1993 and finished second at both the 1988 and 1992 Summer Olympics.

Banks broke the world record on June 16, 1985 at the U.S. National Championships with a leap of 58-11.5. The three-time Olympian (1980, ‘84, ‘88) was inducted into the USA National Track & Field Hall of Fame in 1989.

The camp also features guidance and training from hurdler Andre Phillips, the 1988 Olympic gold medalist in the 400-meter hurdles; 2000 Olympic high jumper and former professional volleyball player Erin Aldridge Shean; two-time Olympic (2004, ‘08) discus thrower Ian Waltz; pole vaulter Scott Huffman, who was a former U.S. champion (1993-95) and competed in the 1996 Olympics; and sprinter Greg Simmons.

***

On Saturday, June 22, the North-South all-star games in volleyball, girls’ basketball and boys’ basketball will be held at Casper College’s Swede Erickson Thunderbird Gym. Only recent graduates are eligible to play in the games.

The volleyball contest gets things started at 1 p.m., followed by the girls’ basketball game and the boys’ basketball game.

The three games feature numerous all-state selections as well as 15 players who helped lead their respective teams to state championships this past school year.

The volleyball rosters include three players — Abi Milby, Peyton Carruth and Wisdom Szymczak — from Class 4A state champion Kelly Walsh and two players — Vaidyn Vanderploeg and Caroline Schlattmann — from 1A winner Riverside on the North team. The South squad includes Emma Norris from 2A champ Burns and Ashlee Tims from 3A champ Mountain View.

Cody’s Kennedi Niemann, who helped lead the Fillies to the program’s first state basketball title, will play on the North team along with twin sister Reece Niemann. The South team includes Brooke Wright from 3A winner Douglas and Daljit Kaur from 2A champ Burns.

The boys’ basketball game will have Garet Schlabs and Kysar Jolley from 4A state champ Cheyenne East and Stu Lerwick and Ryan Fornstrom from 2A titlist Pine Bluffs on the South team. Court Gonsalez and Carter Clark from 3A winner Worland will suit up for the North.