What COVID-19 does to an athlete

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Blood pumps, muscles burn and the mouth tastes steel at a certain point during a distance run. The mind wanders while the body continues putting another foot down to take each inevitable step.

That's all been part of the fun for some Wyomingites. They happily explore the Wyoming wilderness for regular marathons, ultra marathons and even the relatively easier 5Ks. This, all while being forged in the thin mountain air, has helped Wyoming produce some of the best endurance athletes in the country: Brodie Smith, Aubrey Frentheway, Silas Goetz, Anna Gibson and currently Sydney Thorvaldson just to name a few.

Now the novel coronavirus has thrown the Wyoming spring sports season into at least a six-week suspension, forcing Wyoming's best distance runners to the sidelines. Most have continued their workouts throughout quarantine while maintaining social distancing just because it's what they love to do and it's brought normalcy to unprecedented times. But what happens when one of these endurance athletes are exposed to COVID-19? What does this sweeping, highly contagious respiratory disease do to those who test their own limitations for sport?