WHSAA Commissioner Ron Laird announces that he is stepping down

Wyoming High School Activities Association Commissioner Ron Laird announced in a press release Thursday that he would be retiring effective June 30. Laird has been the WHSAA commissioner since 2004.

Laird began his career in education as a teacher, coach and administrator at Powell. As the head coach of the boys' basketball team from 1981-2000 Laird went 266-180 and led the Panthers to Class 3A state championships in 1985 and 1998. He was inducted into the Wyoming Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2000.

Laird served on the WHSAA Board of Directors from 1997-2004 and served as the board's president during the 2001-02 school year.

“I have been blessed to have outstanding mentors throughout my career, as well as a loyal staff, both in Powell and the 19 years at the WHSAA," Laird said in the release. "I am one of the lucky ones that has got to enjoy and look forward to going to work every day. Attempting to be a good role model and demonstrating a strong work ethic was a goal throughout my career.

"The part I will miss the most is the people. I have been so fortunate that this position has provided me the opportunity to establish long-lasting relationships and friendships with so many quality individuals across the state and nation.”

During his tenure with the WHSAA, the organization was one of the first in the country to institute a rule that would not allow an unconscious athlete to return to play on the same day. The WHSAA also was one of the first states to offer concussion insurance to all participating athletes.

After the 2020 Class 3A/4A state basketball tournament was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic, the WHSAA made the difficult decision to also cancel all spring sports.

The following school year, however, Wyoming was one of the few states in the nation to hold all state-culminating events.

“Although it was one of the most difficult challenges I had in my career, I was proud of how we worked together to provide opportunities for our students,” Laird said of the pandemic. “It showed how, when we work together, positive outcomes can be accomplished. The results would have never happened without the cooperation of the member schools, our board of directors, parents, the health department and most importantly, our students.”

The WHSAA also has seen the addition of indoor track, girls softball and girls wrestling during Laird's tenure as commissioner.

Nationally, Laird served a four-year term on the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) Board of Directors and was the chairman of the High School Basketball rules committee for five years in addition to serving on several other national committees.

“Special thanks to my family for their support throughout my career," Laird said in the release. "Thank you to the very supportive WHSAA board of directors, past and present. It has been an honor and a privilege to serve this outstanding organization!”