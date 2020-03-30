WHSAA releases statement conforming to spring sports suspension extension

Following Governor Mark Gordon's declaration last Friday made in conjunction with the Wyoming Department of Health to extend public gathering limitations by another two weeks, the Wyoming High School Activities Association formally announced it has extended its suspension of spring sports until April 20. Teams are not permitted to practice during the suspension.

That leaves just a month of spring sports season until the state soccer tournaments and state track meets scheduled for May 21-23 in Cheyenne and Casper, respectively. With neighboring states implementing "shelter-in-place" orders, there's no guarantee that the high school spring sports season may even begin, as the WHSAA alluded to in the same statement.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

"Due to the continuing influence of COVID-19 we are not able to predict when it will be safe to resume spring sports," the statement read. "We will continue to be guided by the Government of Wyoming, including the Wyoming Department of Health and the State Department of Education.

The WHSAA's Board of Directors hadn't met to discuss spring sports' future as of the Friday morning before Gov. Gordon's extension. According to the release, the board plans to meet in the near future and is requesting input from member schools. Also on Friday, the WHSAA announced its office would be closed indefinitely as members were determined to work from home.

Wyoming had one confirmed case of COVID-19 when the WHSAA, at the advice of the Natrona County Health Department, canceled the 2020 Wyoming State High School Class 3A/4A Basketball Championships. As of Monday morning that number had grown to 94.

Follow sports reporter Brady Oltmans on Twitter @BradyOltmans

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.