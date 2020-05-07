Worland's Crystal Redding is Wyoming's first high school softball coach

“I just have always loved it,” she said. “I thought since it’s finally coming maybe now is the time to stop playing and go on the other side.”

She’d dipped her toes in the coaching waters before. Last summer she tried to help coach the two-time state champion Worland girls before her hectic schedule limited her involvement. She committed her summer to helping Dave Coronado coach the Worland girls this summer before the coronavirus.

By coincidence, she accepted the job during unpredictable times. Current social distancing guidelines and county ordinances prohibit the standard teaching and coaching behaviors. That’s been difficult for the self-proclaimed “classroom teacher” who’s been forced to adapt her math classes to the online medium. She’s one to prefer sharing a room with her students and connecting with them. That’s partly why she wanted to join Coronado in the dugout this summer.

“This whole thing has put a wrench in my plans of wanting to watch the girls and see how they play,” Redding told the Star-Tribune. “I wanted to see it first-hand and in an actual game. Get a feel for each other. That way we’re all on the same page when the school year and season starts.”