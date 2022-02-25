2022 state wrestling results heading into championship matches

Wyoming State High School Wrestling Championships

Friday-Saturday

at Ford Wyoming Center in Casper

Heading into championship matches

Class 4A

TEAM: Natrona County 244.5, Sheridan 205.5, Cheyenne East 194, Thunder Basin 193.5, Evanston 151, Cheyenne Central 135, Kelly Walsh 114.5, Rock Springs 105, Laramie 71, Gillette 68, Cheyenne South 19, Jackson 14.

Championship matches

106: Caden Polson, Lar, vs Tristen Tromble, NC; 113: Tate Tromble, NC, vs Wyatt Weiss, CC; 120: Broc Fletcher, RS, vs Kolten Powers, She; 126: Jerred Smith, KW, vs Antonio Avila, TB; 132: Dakota Ledford, Lar, vs Liam Fox, CE; 138: Dylan Brenton, NC, vs Jais Rose, TB; 145: Billy Brenton, NC, vs Cael Porter, TB; 152: Cade Pugh, CE, vs Dane Steel, She; 160: Noah Hone, KW, vs Kaeden Wilcox, NC; 170: Colson Coon, She, vs Jack Ring, CC; 182: Noah Sides, NC, vs Ian Dickinson, RS; 195: Brendyn Nelson, NC, vs Keagan Bartlett, CC; 220: Davin Mattimoe, CC, vs Aidyn Mitchell, TB; 285: Gavyn Aumiller, CE, vs Lane Catlin, TB.

Class 3A

TEAM: Star Valley 212, Douglas 195.5, Cody 136, Green River 135.5, Pinedale 132, Worland 113, Rawlins 103, Lander 96, Lyman 96, Powell 78, Newcastle/Upton 63, Buffalo 54, Wheatland 53, Burns/Pine Bluffs 49, Mountain View 46, Riverton 33, Torrington 10.

Championship matches

106: Spencer Wright, GR, vs Coaltyn Laird, Lan; 113: Trey Smith, Cod, vs Bridger Smith, SV; 120: Kale Knezovich, GR, vs Peyton Andrews, SV; 126: Sefton Douglass, Lym, vs Jake Hammer, Pin; 132: Thomas Dalton, GR, vs Blayne Coleman, Raw; 138: Cody Phelps, Pin, vs Winston Green, SV; 145: Colton Gehlhausen, Pin, vs Rylan Wehr, Dou; 152: Jake Hicks, Whe, vs Keltan Ewing, Dou; 160: Wyatt Madole, Pin, vs Lane Ewing, Dou; 170: Josh Rose, Wor, vs Chevy Fackrell, Lym; 182: Zachary Patterson, SV, vs Grayson Beaudrie, Cod; 195: Harrison Hoopes, SV, vs Jace Grant, Cod; 220: Carson Tims, MV, vs Josh Womack, N/U; 285: Cody Cunningham, Lan, vs Kyle Logar, Dou.

Class 2A

TEAM: Kemmerer 195.5, Moorcroft 164, Cokeville 145, Lusk 131.5, Lingle-Fort Laramie/Southeast 126, Thermopolis 120, Wright 96, Wind River 95, Lovell 88, Greybull/Riverside 77, Saratoga 61.5, Big Piney 53, Glenrock 48.5, Tongue River 48, Shoshoni 47, Dubois 46.5, Hulett 44, Rocky Mountain 42, Sundance 36, Hanna 19, Wyoming Indian 3.

Championship matches

106: Dominic Sanchez, BP, vs Dayne Humes, Mor; 113: Braydnn Terry, Mor, vs Nathan Fish, Lus; 120: Karl Haslem, Kem, vs Grant Logsdon, LFLSE; 126: Roany Proffit, Kem, vs Colton Coffman, Lus; 132: Connor Vickrey, Kem, vs Kaleb Brothwell, LFLSE; 138: Wyatt McDermott, The, vs Gabe Emery, Kem; 145: Riggen Walker, Kem, vs Garrett Reece, Cok; 152: Pehton Tuuempler, Sho, vs Cael Thompson, Cok; 160: Roedy Farrell, The, vs Jake Schlattmann, G/R; 170: Wyatt Trembly, Dub, vs Landon Heaps, Kem; 182: Landon Walker, Cok, vs Haydan Huyser, Glk; 195: Zane Collins, Lov, vs Charlee Thomson, Wri; 220: Tucker Jensen, WR, vs James Love, Lov; 285: Rosendo Garcia, Lov, vs Christian Reilly, Hul.

