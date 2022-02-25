2022 state wrestling results heading after quarterfinals

Wyoming State High School Wrestling Championships
Thursday
Through first round
Class 4A
TEAM: Natrona County 113, Sheridan 106.5, Thunder Basin 103, Cheyenne East 96, Evanston 73, Cheyenne Central 73, Rock Springs 59, Kelly Walsh 57, Laramie 39, Gillette 24, Cheyenne South 16, Jackson 7.
Class 3A
TEAM: Star Valley 110, Douglas 106.5, Cody 69, Pinedale 69, Worland 58, Green River 53.5, Powell 51, Lyman 50.5, Lander 48, Rawlins 47, Newcastle/Upton 42, Wheatland 33, Mountain View 30, Burns/Pine Bluffs 27, Buffalo 24, Riverton 16, Torrington 7.
Class 2A
TEAM: Kemmerer 86, Moorcroft 85, Cokeville 76, Lingle-Fort Laramie/Southeast 72, Lusk 66, Thermopolis 59, Lovell 48, Wright 47, Wind River 39, Saratoga 38.5, Big Piney 31, Greybull/Riverside 30, Shoshoni 27, Glenrock 25.5, Sundance 23, Dubois 22.5, Rocky Mountain 22, Tongue River 21, Hulett 18, Hanna 6, Wyoming Indian 3.