2022 state wrestling results heading into semifinals

Wyoming State High School Wrestling Championships
Thursday
Heading into semifinals
Class 4A
TEAM: Natrona County 122, Sheridan 116.5, Thunder Basin 104, Cheyenne East 101, Evanston 94, Cheyenne Central 77, Rock Springs 64, Kelly Walsh 70, Laramie 43, Gillette 31, Cheyenne South 16, Jackson 7.
Class 3A
TEAM: Star Valley 114, Douglas 112.5, Cody 72, Pinedale 72, Worland 72, Green River 62.5, Powell 62, Lyman 51.5, Lander 50, Rawlins 50, Newcastle/Upton 46, Wheatland 33, Mountain View 33, Burns/Pine Bluffs 32, Buffalo 28, Riverton 22, Torrington 10.
Class 2A
TEAM: Kemmerer 99, Moorcroft 94, Cokeville 79, Lusk 75, Lingle-Fort Laramie/Southeast 72, Thermopolis 62, Lovell 51, Wind River 51, Wright 50, Saratoga 41.5, Big Piney 35, Greybull/Riverside 35, Shoshoni 34, Glenrock 28.5, Tongue River 27, Sundance 26, Rocky Mountain 25, Dubois 22.5, Hulett 22, Hanna 9, Wyoming Indian 3.