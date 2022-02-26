2022 state wrestling results

Wyoming State High School Wrestling Championships
Friday-Saturday
at Ford Wyoming Center in Casper
Final results
Class 4A
TEAM: Natrona County 271.5, Thunder Basin 210.5, Sheridan 209.5, Cheyenne East 198, Evanston 151, Cheyenne Central 143, Rock Springs 109, Kelly Walsh 87.5, Laramie 75, Gillette 68, Cheyenne South 19, Jackson 14.
Championship matches
106: Caden Polson, Lar, dec Tristen Tromble, NC, 7-4; 113: Tate Tromble, NC, maj dec Wyatt Weiss, CC, 13-3; 120: Broc Fletcher, RS, dec Kolten Powers, She, 9-7 SV; 126: Antonio Avila, TB, maj dec Jerred Smith, KW, 13-4; 132: Liam Fox, CE, dec Dakota Ledford, Lar, 7-1; 138: Jais Rose, TB, pin Dylan Brenton, NC, 1:29; 145: Billy Brenton, NC, dec Cael Porter, TB, 6-3; 152: Dane Steel, She, dec Cade Pugh, CE, 5-0; 160: Kaeden Wilcox, NC, won by DQ over Noah Hone, KW; 170: Jack Ring, CC, dec Colson Coon, She, 7-1; 182: Noah Sides, NC, won by DQ over Ian Dickinson, RS; 195: Brendyn Nelson, NC, pin Keagan Bartlett, CC, 5:56; 220: Davin Mattimoe, CC, dec Aidyn Mitchell, TB, 3-2; 285: Lane Catlin, TB, pin Gavyn Aumiller, CE, 1:02.
Class 3A
TEAM: Star Valley 216, Douglas 213.5, Green River 146.5, Cody 146, Pinedale 137.5, Worland 113, Lyman 106, Rawlins 103, Lander 100, Powell 78, Newcastle/Upton 67, Wheatland 57, Buffalo 54, Burns/Pine Bluffs 49, Mountain View 46, Riverton 33, Torrington 10.
Championship matches
106: Coaltyn Laird, Lan, dec Spencer Wright, GR, 2-0; 113: Trey Smith, Cod, dec Bridger Smith, SV, 5-0; 120: Kale Knezovich, GR, dec Peyton Andrews, SV, 12-3; 126: Sefton Douglass, Lym, pin Jake Hammer, Pin, 1:36; 132: Thomas Dalton, GR, pin Blayne Coleman, Raw, 3:23; 138: Cody Phelps, Pin, tech fall Winston Green, SV, 18-2; 145: Rylan Wehr, Dou, pi Colton Gehlhausen, Pin, 1:23; 152: Jake Hicks, Whe, dec Keltan Ewing, Dou, 4-3; 160: Lane Ewing, Dou, pin Wyatt Madole, Pin, 4:54; 170: Chevy Fackrell, Lym dec Josh Rose, Wor, 3-1; 182: Grayson Beaudrie, Cod, won by injury default over Zachary Patterson, SV; 195: Harrison Hoopes, SV, dec Jace Grant, Cod, 10-6; 220: Josh Womack, N/U, dec Carson Tims, MV, 2-0; 285: Kyle Logar, Dou, pin Cody Cunningham, Lan, 2:46.
Class 2A
TEAM: Kemmerer 209.5, Moorcroft 170, Cokeville 151, Lusk 135.5, Lingle-Fort Laramie/Southeast 130, Thermopolis 130, Wind River 101, Wright 96, Lovell 94, Greybull/Riverside 77, Saratoga 61.5, Big Piney 53, Dubois 52.5, Shoshoni 51, Glenrock 48.5, Tongue River 48, Hulett 48, Rocky Mountain 42, Sundance 36, Hanna 19, Wyoming Indian 3.
Championship matches
106: Dayne Humes, Mor, pin Dominic Sanchez, BP, 3:22; 113: Nathan Fish, Lus, dec Braydnn Terry, Mor, 4-3; 120: Karl Haslem, Kem, pin Grant Logsdon, LFLSE, 1:48; 126: Roany Proffit, Kem, dec Colton Coffman, Lus, 12-6; 132: Kaleb Brothwell, LFLSE, dec Connor Vickrey, Kem, 6-1; 138: Wyatt McDermott, The, dec Gabe Emery, Kem, 14-9; 145: Riggen Walker, Kem, dec Garrett Reece, Cok, 4-1; 152: Pehton Tuuempler, Sho, dec Cael Thompson, Cok, 14-8; 160: Roedy Farrell, The, pin Jake Schlattmann, G/R, 3:00; 170: Wyatt Trembly, Dub, pin Landon Heaps, Kem, 1:53; 182: Landon Walker, Cok, pin Haydan Huyser, Glk, 2:35; 195: Zane Collins, Lov, won by injury default over Charlee Thomson, Wri; 220: Tucker Jensen, WR, pin James Love, Lov, 3:01; 285: Christian Reilly, Hul, dec Rosendo Garcia, Lov, 7-3.