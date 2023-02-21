TEAMS COMPETING: Natrona County, Sheridan, Thunder Basin, Star Valley, Kelly Walsh, Cheyenne Central, Cheyenne East, Rock Springs, Gillette, Laramie, Cheyenne South, Jackson.

106: Sammy Sanchez, CE, vs Zach Gregory, CS; Michael Stromberg, RS, vs Luke Russell, NC; Sam Smith, CC, vs Prakash Landis, She; Kayden Hemsher, Lar, vs Tristen Tromble, NC; Cache Wood, She, vs Wyatt Garrett, Gil; Deakin Dombler, KW, vs Dylan Sorenson, KW; Rylan McCormick, TB, vs Kirkin Hay, RS; Oliver Meyers, Gil, vs Levi Byrd, SV.

113: Cody Dunham, She, vs Ricardo Gonzalez, CE; William Hohnholt, Gil, vs Nathan Beltran, RS; Isaac Beal, CC, receives a bye; Michael Weiss, KW, vs Kaden Orr, NC; Iven Wold, TB, vs Tanner Freeman, TB; David Weiss, SV, vs Steven Henman, KW; River Osborne, She, vs Tayce Lake, Gil; Braylon Atencio, CE, vs Caden Polson, Lar.

120: Darren Provost, Gil, vs Vincent Forgey, NC; Liam Knerr, Lar, vs Luis Vasquez, KW; Wyatt Weiss, CC, vs Alex Abrigo, RS; Kolby Williams, CE, vs Caleb Morrison, SV; Kolten Powers, She, vs Braden Richey, Gil; Rylee Browen, TB, vs Loncoln Young, RS; Santana Trujillo, CS, vs Jay Trujillo, NC; Campbell Smith, CC, vs Bridger Smtih, SV.

126: Landon Wood, She, vs Tripp Vigil, CC; Jonathan Diaz, KW, vs Hunter Boss, Jac; Benjamin Whitright, CE, vs Cameron Trujillo, CS; Bae-John Heyneman, She, vs Malachi Patterson, SV; Andrew Gonzales, CC, vs Chris Barrett, NC; Fisher Smith, Gil, vs Wyatt Horner, NC; Christian Bailey, TB, vs Isaiah Schmidt, Lar; Zacen Seibel, Lar, vs Tel Parry, SV.

132: Keegan Rager, She, vs Logan Ward, Jac; PJ Briggs, CE, vs Peyton Andrews, SV; Ryan Gonzales, CC, vs Cammeron Blake, RS; Blake Edwards, TB, vs Jameson Siemens, NC; Ashton Leegaard, TB, vs Jonathan Ackerman, CC; Jerred Smith, KW, vs Paxton Wolfley, SV; Logan Mansur-Holaday, CE, vs Andrew Garcia, Gil; Ethan Keller, KW, vs Broc Pletcher, RS.

138: Antonio Avila, TB, vs Ethan Hague, KW; Cole Riesen, She, vs Kayleb Farris, RS; Logan Johnson, Gil, vs Lucas Medina, CC; Ty Thompson, SV, vs Cameron Kendall, SV; Dylan Goss, She, vs Jim Coxbill, Lar; Layne Hamilton, CE, vs Kaden Thornsberry, NC; Zabian Cowley, TB, vs Payton Maggi, NC; Aiden Herget, CC, vs Treyson Davila, KW.

145: Liam Fox, CE, vs Austin Blajszczak, NC; Teagen Berden, NC, vs Jaxon Martinez, KW; Lance Streifel, TB, vs Ayden Gralund, Jac; Brennan McGowan, Jac, vs Jack Wilson, KW; Dawson Goss, She, vs Ian Baziner, CC; Mason Kuhlbacker, Gil, vs Joseph Naef, SV; Peyton Alexander, TB, vs Ethan Nicklosh, Gil; Cole Hansen, Sher, vs Dakota Ledford, Lar.

152: Dane Steel, She, vs Damien Burgess, SV; Austin Hamm, Gil, vs Trenten Hubbs, Lar; Layne Warburton, CS, vs Bobby Matthews, CE; Vander Jonas, CE, vs Porter Merritt, SV; Jais Rose, TB, vs Joseph Humphreys, KW; Josh Sain, RS, vs William Alt, KW; Michael Rodriguez, CC, vs Trayson Hastings, She; Kyle Cahill, RS, vs Beau Russell, NC.

160: Kelten Crow, She, vs Tristan Jensen, SV; Tyler Palermo, NC, vs Jayce Berry, NC; Daven Hames, CE, vs Maddox Haws, CS; Tyvon Nicholls, KW, vs Kooper Burk, SV; Logan Kettering, Gil, vs Logan Mendoza, TB; Vaughn Hime, Lar, vs Gabe LeDoux, KW; Ryan Petzold, She, vs Elijah Hedum, CS; Lane Jones, CC, vs Sam Thornhill, RS.

170: Terran Grooms, She, vs Josef Culver, CE; Drayden Johnson, TB, vs Jayden Kunz, SV; Jason Zahm, CE, vs Gavin Strohschein, Gil; Alex Fernandez, CC, vs Tucker Sides, NC; Deyton Johnson, TB, vs Andrew Kellison, Gil; Jaime Hernandez, KW, vs Nolan Hornecker, NC; Draven Young, CC, vs Cutter Trabing, Lar; Kyan Sims, KW, vs Grant Weiss, SV.

182: Colson Coon, She, vs Justin Castagno, Jac; Daniel Yates, NC, vs Grant Thomson, SV; Jaxson Viergets, TB, vs Beau Wright, Lar; Cohen Granzer, Gil, vs Andrew Bessey, KW; Colby Olson, CE, vs Trinity Chavez, KW; Landon Bales, Gil, vs William Cantrell, NC; Jack Miller, CC, vs Wes McColl, CS; Hayden Van Dell, CE, vs Matthew Foster, RS.

195: Cort Catlin, TB, vs Brandon Vela, She; Gerardo Alatorre, KW, vs Patrick Gross, RS; Thomas Berta, CC, vs Mason Brown, TB; Maddix Sanchez, NC, vs Ian Dickinson, RS; Trevor Eldridge, CE, vs Eric Resendiz, CE; Wade Garrett, Gil, vs Mekhi Bovee, KW; Kolin Custis, She, vs Joseph Warren, SV; Kannon Ufford, Lar, vs Noah Sides, NC.

220: Keagan Bartlett, CC, vs Jared Markwardt, NC; Lance Davis, CE, vs Jamison Bade, Lar; Kingston Hanson, TB, vs Dilhan Tiedman, KW; Sheldon Rollo, Gil, vs Kaden Neild, Jac; Dillon Glick, TB, vs Owen Bowers, KW; Jeffrey Gottula, Lar, vs Ryan Talbot, SV; Aiden Selcher, She, vs Lukas Balfanz, Gil; Eli Andersegg, CE, vs Josef Sanchez, NC.

285: Lane Catlin, TB, vs Mason Walker, KW; Jess Kirkbride, CE, vs Weslee Turner, SV; Dontae Dixson, CS, vs Brysen Baxter, SV; Tristan Sasser, Jac, vs Colby Harlin, NC; Charlie Green, CE, vs Colter Perfifield, Gil; Ranger Elkins, RS, vs William Bybee, RS; Davin Mattimoe, CC, vs JonHenry Justice, She; Brodyn Buchanan, She, vs Spencer Hansen, NC.