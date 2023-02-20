TEAMS COMPETING: Pinedale, Kelly Walsh, Big Piney, Green River, Natrona County, Lyman, Thunder Basin, Cheyenne Central, Sheridan, Cheyenne South, Glenrock, Moorcroft, Wright, Star Valley, Laramie, Buffalo, Hanna, Lingle/Southeast, Lovell, Hulett, Wind River, Gillette, Powell, Evanston, Riverton, Lander, Jackson, Rawlins, Rocky Mountain, Newcastle/Upton, Kemmerer, Wheatland, Worland, Torrington, Cheyenne East, Mountain View, Wyoming Indian, Dubois, Shoshoni, Lusk, Thermopolis, Burns/Pine Bluffs, Sundance, Cody.

100: McKinzie Mortensen, Pin, receives a bye; Sydnee Nathan, KW, vs Alycia Stoneking, BP; Jayleigh Wright, GR, receives a bye; Braxton Burgener, Lym, receives a bye; Allie Walker, TB, receives a bye; Ellyse Rimmasch, CC, receives a bye; Allyson Bauer, She, vs Trinity Warner, CS; Lucy Ticknor, Glk, receives a bye.

105: Kaylea Mortensen, Pin, vs Daytona Hannah, Mor; Trona Bates, CC, vs Kylie Benim, Wri; Kenna Merritt, SV, vs Cora Remacle, Wri; Addison Mizner, SV, vs Avianca Guzman, Lar; Lindsay Peters, Buf, vs McKaylee Widdison, Han; Molly Hasbargen, L/SE, vs Charlotte Bair, Lov; Kyonna Roberts, Hul, vs Khloe Rogers, TB; Tristan Harris-Delahouss, KW, vs Molly Bomhoft, Wri.

110: Rebekah Anderson, Mor, receives a bye; Lily Hill, Wri, vs Brianna Uhrig, GR; Hallie Robertson, SV, receives a bye; Ellie Bouzis, Gil, vs Rhaychel Cole, Lym; Keston Johnson, SV, receives a bye; Emma Hadman, Wri, vs Abigail Vroman, CC; Maddox Gehlhausen, Pin, vs Allison LeBlanc, Pow; Jadyn Holbrook, KW, vs Gillian Holman, Glk.

115: AnnaBeth Bomhoft, WR, vs Sidney Leichty, Eva; Courtney Matthews, N/U, vs Addison Bauer, NC; Kalana Garlough, CC, vs Emma VanTuyl, She; Tymberlee Stanley, Riv, vs Chay Stephens, TB; Paisley Smith, SV, vs Neveah Major, Lym; Catie Langlois, BP, vs Rhonda Auradou, Pin; Alexis Angell, SV, vs Kissack Allison, KW; Emily Skiba, Lan, vs Alaina McNees, Han.

120: Tai McBride, Jac, vs Victoria Fry, SV; Hailey Martinez, Raw, receives a bye; Aspen Henry, TB, vs Nadia Harding, Mor; Trista Kant, CC, vs Sara Helm, Pin; Zelia Maez, GR, vs Katelyn Schwab, SV; Reagan Cooley, Wri, receives a bye; Isabel Kuegeler, Riv, vs Allison Rodriguez, Pin; Emmilee Wambeke, RM, vs Kyan Miller, N/U.

125: Laynee Walker, Kem, vs Ariel Kumelos, Whe; Kimmie Ledford, Lar, receives a bye; Kylee Erickson, SV, receives a bye; Janika Baron, Mor, vs Brandi Coles, Lym; Rylee Anderson, Wor, vs Samantha Brannen, Pin; Jayden McDaniel, Whe, vs Caprice Hussey, TB; Leah Larkin, Eva, vs Taylor Skillman, Tor; Lily Harris, GR, receives a bye; Yesseria Teague, Pow, vs Chloe Dallman-Jans, KW; Annika Klauenberg, Glk, vs Emmaray VanDell, CE; Hanna Peterson, MV, receives a bye; Jordan Black, WI, vs Jordan Nielsen, Lan; Lynsey Lawson, SV, vs Victoria Hatch, Riv; Naomi Johnson, Dub, receives a bye; Ty Harralk, She, vs Hannah Soden, CS; Alexis Thompson, Pin, vs Andraya Canchola, NC.

130: Teila Peters, Buf, vs Addison Thomas, KW; Mya Swain, Pin, receives a bye; Johana Saavedra, Eva, vs Katie Lyon, CE; Karlie Balfanz, Gil, vs Remington Aullman, SV; Brueklyn Truempler, Sho, vs Kylee Batista, Kem; Isabelle Muldowney, KW, vs Clarissa Schenck, Glk; Ryley Knight, Wri, vs Malia Allred, SV; Mikayla Green, GR, vs Rivers Carrell, Wor.

135: Veil Foreman, SV, receives a bye; Katerina Bruhova, NC, receives a bye; Katherin Schwatken, CS, receives a bye; Malari Craig, Pin, vs Maggie Jensen, Wri; Alyse Richardson, KW, receives a bye; Clara France, Lym, receives a bye; Katie Emmett, Wor, receives a bye; LouAnn Bryant, Gil, vs Paityn Covolo, She; Danika Crumrine, Lov, vs Autumn Clark; Karlee Lumpkins, Raw, receives a bye; Brynne Hoffman, BP, receives a bye; Lacoda Kiser, Sho, receives a bye; Chloe King, Mor, vs Marla Herring, KW; Koley Walker, Raw, receives a bye; Bailey Mueller, Glk, receives a bye; Elizabet Grube, CE, receives a bye.

140: Samantha Walker, SV, vs Audrey Davis, Whe; Alicia Dexter, Pin, vs Rakyah Hudson, Buf; Jazmin Ladwig, Lus, vs Jenna Karr, Whe; Morgan Murray, CC, vs Lecsi Ramirez, Wor; Brinley Green, Raw, vs Trinity Morbeto, TB; Kylie Miller, GR, vs Trinity Peterson, She; Abbagail Dickerson, KW, vs Lilley Lawrence, L/SE; Josie Mares, NC, vs Shelby Smith, Wri.

145: Meadow King, CC, receives a bye; Avery Layne, Lov, receives a bye; Enna Coote, BP, receives a bye; Ramsey Fearn, Eva, vs Ashlee Tims, MV; Kaylie Julander, Kem, receives a bye; Susan Hedman, Wri, receives a bye; Maecie Joy, Lov, receives a bye; Kaelyn Ronnau, CE receives a bye; Rihana Tillman, B/PB, receives a bye; Aurora Studie, Mor, receives a bye; Alix Sorensen, The, receives a bye; Bailey Howe, Buf, receives a bye; Cara Andrews, SV, receives a bye; Shaylyn Bell, She, receives a bye; Alaina Gallatin, Wri, receives a bye; Abrianna Kiser, Sho, receives a bye.

155: Josie Houk, L/SE, vs Joslyn Hockenberger, CS; Jackie Stern, Mor, vs Marty Dick, Eva; Skylee Gangwish, KW, receives a bye; Morgan Grossman, Pin, vs Delainie Munch, Hul; CharlieMar Jackson, B/PB, vs Julia Skinner, Glk; Brooke Schwab, SV, vs Charleigh Smith, BP; Lynsie Julander, Kem, vs Megan Laughery, NC; Elyse Richards, Lus, vs Eva Anderson, She.

170: Olivia Smith, KW, vs Ava Zellmer, Lar; Giana Moore, Gil, receives a bye; ReggiLee Conley-Hellman, Raw, receives a bye; Bridgette Price, She, receives a bye; Shaely Kunz, SV, vs Anabella Tiner, Lov; Esther Van Grol, BP, receives a bye; Savannah Peterson, Sun, vs Sienna Seabolt, Dub; Ashten Hubbs, Cod, receives a bye.

190: Gracin Goff, CE, vs Kylah Pleines, She; Tera Kraushaar, The, vs Harley Hunter, Gil; Isabele Cross, Gil, vs Melanie Esterda, TB; Nadia Runnion, Kem, vs Danika Harris, Glk.

235: Katyana Dexter, Pin, receives a bye; Nellie Mayes, SV, receives a bye; Kaitlin Barral, The, vs Aaliyah Martin, Eva; Tamra Knight, Wri, receives a bye; Jordan Muth, RM, receives a bye; Cashlee Hepworth, SV, receives a bye; Aislinn Riley, Hul, receives a bye; Becca Oetken, She, receives a bye.