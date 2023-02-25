Wyoming State High School Boys Wrestling Championships

Class 4A

106: Levi Byrd, SV, pin Tristen Tromble, NC, 3:03; 113: Iven Wold, TB, won by injury default over Kaden Orr, NC; 120: Darren Provost, Gil, dec Kolten Powers, She, 6-5; 126: Tel Parry, SV, dec Landon Wood, She, 6-4; 132: Broc Fletcher, RS, dec Keegan Rager, She, 6-4; 138: Antonio Avila, TB, pin Dylan Goss, She, 2:54; 145: Liam Fox, CE, dec Joseph Naef, SV, 7-5; 152: Dane Steel, She, dec Beau Russell, NC, 7-2; 160: Kelten Crow, She, dec Sam Thornhill, RS, 4-2; 170: Grant Weiss, SV, dec Terran Grooms, She, 7-6; 182: Colson Coon, She, dec Colby Olson, CE, 5-3; 195: Cort Catlin, TB, pin Noah Sides, NC, 2:42; 220: Keagan Bartlett, CC, dec Aiden Selcher, She, 3-2; 285: Lane Catlin, TB, pin Charlie Green, CE, 0:45.