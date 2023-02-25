Wyoming State High School Boys Wrestling Championships
at Casper's Ford Wyoming Center
Final results
Class 4A
TEAM: Sheridan 260, Thunder Basin 247.5, Star Valley 235, Natrona County 193.5, Cheyenne East 158, Cheyenne Central 142.5, Kelly Walsh 135.5, Rock Springs 111, Gillette 74, Laramie 57.5, Jackson 25, Cheyenne South 13.
Semifinals
106: Levi Byrd, SV, pin Tristen Tromble, NC, 3:03; 113: Iven Wold, TB, won by injury default over Kaden Orr, NC; 120: Darren Provost, Gil, dec Kolten Powers, She, 6-5; 126: Tel Parry, SV, dec Landon Wood, She, 6-4; 132: Broc Fletcher, RS, dec Keegan Rager, She, 6-4; 138: Antonio Avila, TB, pin Dylan Goss, She, 2:54; 145: Liam Fox, CE, dec Joseph Naef, SV, 7-5; 152: Dane Steel, She, dec Beau Russell, NC, 7-2; 160: Kelten Crow, She, dec Sam Thornhill, RS, 4-2; 170: Grant Weiss, SV, dec Terran Grooms, She, 7-6; 182: Colson Coon, She, dec Colby Olson, CE, 5-3; 195: Cort Catlin, TB, pin Noah Sides, NC, 2:42; 220: Keagan Bartlett, CC, dec Aiden Selcher, She, 3-2; 285: Lane Catlin, TB, pin Charlie Green, CE, 0:45.
Class 3A
TEAM: Green River 223.5, Cody 167, Evanston 164, Pinedale 152, Rawlins 133, Worland 128, Douglas 126.5, Powell 96.5, Lander 87.5, Buffalo 72.5, Newcastle/Upton 72, Mountain View 62, Lyman 58, Wheatland 50, Torrington 45.5, , Riverton 41.5; Burns/Pine Bluffs 39.
106: Lucas Todd, GR, dec Haven Vrana, N/U, 6-0; 113: Wylee Willson, Pin, dec Ty Peterson, Cod, 8-4; 120: Ryan Nutt, Pin, dec Axel Mackinnon, GR, 5-4; 126: Zachary Covolo, Raw, maj dec Ryker Mele, GR, 15-7; 132: Jake Hammer, Pin, dec Conner Todd, GR, 6-4; 138: Kale Knezovich, GR, dec Hunter Velarde, Lan, 8-5; 145: Thomas Dalton, GR, dec Ross Goncalves, Wor, 8-5; 152: Sage Lonn, Raw, dec Christian Johnson, Dou, 5-2; 160: Lane Ewing, Dou, pin Brady Roberts, Eva, 2:55; 170: Morgan Hatch, Lym, pin Dylan Campbell, Cod, 4:31; 182: Grayson Beaudrie, Cod, dec Josh Smith, Raw, 10-5; 195: Nathat Harper, Wor, pin Lance Rabel, Buf, 2:47; 220: Stetson Davis, Pow, dec Jace Grant, Cod, 4-2; 285: Cody Cunningham, Lan, pin Kenai Bergquist, Dou, 3:32.
Class 2A
TEAM: Kemmerer 218, Moorcroft 171, Big Piney 150, Lovell 123.5, Cokeville 103, Thermopolis 92, Lingle-Fort Laramie/Southeast 89, Shoshoni 88, Wind River 86.5, Saratoga 83, Greybull/Riverside 80.5, Wright 77, Lusk 73.5, Glenrock 71, Tongue River 43, Dubois 35, Hulett 32, Sundance 29.5, Wyoming Indian 28, Rocky Mountain 25, Hanna 11.
106: Dayne Humes, Mor, dec Landon Rhyne, WR, 8-5; 113: Jackie Meador, BP, dec Grady Longwell, Glk, 10-6; 120: Nathan Fish, Lus, pin Tuker Carricato, Sar, 2:59; 126: Roany Proffit, Kem, Will Ward, The, 1:44; 132: Karl Haslem, Kem, pin Colton Coffman, Lus, 2:55; 138: Kaleb Brothwell, LFL/SE, pin Will Spann, Lov, 1:50; 145: Micah Petersen, Cok, dec Gabe Emery, Kem, 8-5; 152: Riggen Walker, Kem, pin Brody Sorensen, The, 2:17; 160: Roedy Farrell, The, dec Cael Thompson, Cok, 3-1; 170: Wyatt Trembly, Dub, dec Jake Schlattmann, G/R, 6-0; 182: Pehton Truempler, Sho, pin Landon Heaps, Kem, 2:54; 195: Landon Walker, Cok, pin Thomas Howard, BP, 3:00; 220: Zane Collins, Lov, pin Rosendo Garcia, Lov, 4:46; 285: Christian Reilly, Hul, dec James Love, Lov, 5-3.