After stellar prep wrestling career, KW's Jace Palmer commits to North Carolina

Earlier this month Palmer posted his Top 5 schools – North Carolina, Wyoming, Augustana, Northern Colorado and Fresno State – on Twitter. Even though each program has its benefits, Peak said Palmer “always came back to North Carolina.”

Palmer joins fellow Trojans Kevin Anderson and Analu Benabise as recent Division I commits. Anderson, a senior who won his first state title this year; and Benabise, a junior who will be going for his fourth state championship next year, have both committed to Wyoming. Palmer believes there will be more Trojans joining them at the next level.

“Kole Kraus is probably going to DII at Western Colorado and Lane Jackson is going to wrestle at the next level,” Palmer said. “Noah Hone is going to be a senior and I guarantee he goes to the next level. That, to me, is something I never thought we would have at Kelly Walsh. It’s like a dream I never knew I had.”

The reason for that is understandable. The Trojans finished last at state in 2016 and hadn’t placed in the Top 5 since a fourth-place finish in 2007. They improved to sixth in Palmer’s freshman year and were runners-up in 2018 before winning the program’s first state title the following year.