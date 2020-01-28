Ailing lineup leads to young opportunity in Kelly Walsh's 60-18 win

Tuesday night’s dual proved the quality of the Kelly Walsh junior varsity wrestlers more than anything else. On a night where some of the defending state champions’ best wrestlers didn’t compete, it was the Trojans’ sub-varsity that saw the most action and seized their opportunity.

Kelly Walsh jumped out to an early lead and cruised to a 60-18 dual victory over Laramie inside the friendly confines of Kelly Walsh High School.

Trojans junior Dominic Gray got the home team off and running with a 44-second pin to open festivities at 195 pounds. In his first bit of action after a multi-week break due to a tweaked knee, he quickly established himself with a takedown and two-point nearfall in the first 15 seconds of the opening match.

“I was a little nervous and a little excited,” Gray said. “At the beginning I wanted to just be a little faster than him and get there first.”

He took pride in starting Kelly Walsh’s torrid pace. Senior top-ranked 220-pounder Phoenix Buske followed with a pin at 32 seconds before the next match at 106. Gavin Mancini, No. 3 at that weight in Class 4A, led heavily on points before finally scoring a pinfall at 3 minutes, 15 seconds into the match.