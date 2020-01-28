Ailing lineup leads to young opportunity in Kelly Walsh's 60-18 win

Tuesday night’s dual proved the quality of the Kelly Walsh junior varsity wrestlers more than anything else. On a night where some of the defending state champions’ best wrestlers didn’t compete, it was the Trojans’ sub-varsity that saw the most action and seized their opportunity.
Kelly Walsh jumped out to an early lead and cruised to a 60-18 dual victory over Laramie inside the friendly confines of Kelly Walsh High School.
Trojans junior Dominic Gray got the home team off and running with a 44-second pin to open festivities at 195 pounds. In his first bit of action after a multi-week break due to a tweaked knee, he quickly established himself with a takedown and two-point nearfall in the first 15 seconds of the opening match.
“I was a little nervous and a little excited,” Gray said. “At the beginning I wanted to just be a little faster than him and get there first.”
He took pride in starting Kelly Walsh’s torrid pace. Senior top-ranked 220-pounder Phoenix Buske followed with a pin at 32 seconds before the next match at 106. Gavin Mancini, No. 3 at that weight in Class 4A, led heavily on points before finally scoring a pinfall at 3 minutes, 15 seconds into the match.
Kelly Walsh’s Isaac Price scored a decision win in coming up to the Trojans’ starting lineup. He led on points throughout most of the match and ultimately held on for a 6-4 win. Then came Jesse Smith, stepping into the large shoes of Kelly Walsh’s 132-pound spot. Smith scored a reversal in the final 7 seconds of his match to take a lead but an escape from Laramie’s Easton Hawkins sent the match into overtime. Scoreless after the first minute, Smith secured a reversal in the final 6 seconds of the next 30-second period. He held on to secure that 9-7 decision.
“We got some good young kids and they got the chance to come out tonight and do some wrestling,” KW head coach Travis Peak said. “They all looked good and wrestled with aggressiveness and confidence, looked good.”
Gio Lucchi and Luke Nathan both notched pinfall wins for the Trojans. Lucchi’s came in just 35 seconds at 152 pounds while Nathan finished his 170-pound bout in 1:15.
Isaac Sell secured Laramie’s only non-forfeit win. The Plainsmen’s only ranked grappler (No. 4 at 160) secured a pinning win in the third period of his match with Aragon Gorro, needing 4 minutes and 56 seconds to do so. That was Laramie’s only non-forfeit win amid shaky lineups from both.
Neither team featured their completed lineups. Trojans starters Jace Palmer (132), the three-time defending state champion; defending state Kole Kraus (182); and Sam Henderson (152), ranked No. 4, weren’t in the lineup. Neither was Noah Hone (No. 3 at 138). Two-time defending state champion Analu Benabise was in the lineup but Laramie left its 145-pound spot vacant. The two combined for six open entries — four from Laramie (113, 138, 145, 182) and two from KW (120 and heavyweight).
“We’re dealing with a lot of weird things,” Peak said. “We had two kids go home after practice last night sick and not go to school, we got some skin infections, some injuries. Lots of stuff. But that gave the chance for a couple freshmen, sophomore, first-year guy, they all got to go out and wrestle and won and looked good.”
The top-ranked Trojans came into the weekend off consecutive second-place finishes in Chadron, Nebraska. Last Friday they competed in the all-day dual tournament and finished second to Valentine, Nebraska, out of the 10 teams competing. The Trojans matched that silver-medal finish in tournament competition the next day, once again finishing second to the three-time defending Class C Nebraska state champions.
So Kelly Walsh took Tuesday’s lopsided win as a way to polish any rough edges in front of their home fans before heading to Riverton for this weekend’s annual Ron Thon Memorial Invitational.
The loss came as another stumbling point for Laramie’s ever-building lineup. The Plainsmen, unranked in Class 4A, lost a dual to Cheyenne Central (45-33) last week before finishing 17th out of 21 teams at the Lander Invitational.
