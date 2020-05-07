Big stages, lone focus drives Lyman's Hagen Lamoreaux through career

“I got used to it pretty fast,” Lamoreaux explained. “I was driven by not doing as good as I thought I could.”

His first Ron Thon changed everything. Taken aback by the stage initially, Lamoreaux stepped to the spotlight. An initial win started his ascent. Even a quarterfinal loss and coming away a win shy of placement couldn’t dampen his enthusiasm.

“That was the tournament that turned it around,” he said. “It was pretty crazy being a little freshman and trying to compete with the whole state.”

But there he was. At one point he stood on the same level as former state champions Caleb Nathan, Cameron Metcalf, Nathan Redmond and late Moorcroft great Dylan Humes.

“It just gave me a huge boost of confidence that I could wrestle with anyone if I really tried,” Lamoreaux beamed. “I think that and the finals at state my freshman year for sure were my favorite memories.”

The young Lyman standout stood across from former Torrington 120-pounder Trey Rodriguez. Lamoreaux scored two pins and a decisive decision win to make it that far. He attacked with that confidence and the two traded points. After 6 minutes passed Rodriguez finished ahead by 4 points. Lamoreaux finished shy of gold but proved he belonged.