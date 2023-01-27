Boys wrestling results Jan. 27-28

Friday-Saturday
Ron Thon Memorial
at Riverton
TEAM : Sheridan 212, Green River 210.5, Thunder Basin 197, Star Valley 156, Kemmerer 131, Cheyenne East 104, Evanston 103, Natrona County 103, Cody 99, Powell 97.5, Cheyenne Central 96.5, Rock Springs 94, Kelly Walsh 82.5, Worland 59.5, Gillette 56, Pinedale 54, Lovell 54, Thermopolis 50, Cokeville 46, Big Piney 44, Lyman 37, Lander 31, Dubois 30.5, Wind River 29, Lingle/Southeast 29, Torrington 27, Greybull/Riverside 26, Douglas 26, Saratoga 23.5, Buffalo 20, Riverton 17.5, Glenrock 13, Mountain View 12, Rocky Mountain 8, Shoshoni 6, Jackson 4.
Semifinals
106: Dylan Sorenson, KW, maj dec Sammy Sanchez, CE, 12-2; Lucas Todd, GR, dec William Wood, Cod, 11-4; 113: Ty Peterson, Cod, maj dec Dominic Sanchez, RS, 14-6; Spencer Wright, GR, dec Kaden Orr, NC, 3-2; 120: Kolten Powers, She, maj dec Axel Mackinnon, GR, 10-2; Darren Provost, Gil, maj dec Wyatt Weiss, CC, 11-3; 126: Roany Proffit, Kem, pin Ryker Mele, GR; Tel Parry, SV, dec Landon Wood, She, 6-5; 132: Broc Fletcher, RS, pin Conner Todd, GR, 0:51; Jake Hammer, Pin, pin Ashton Leegaard, TB, 3:17; 138: Antonio Avila, TB, tech fall Cameron Kendall, SV, 18-2; Kale Knezovich, GR, dec Kaleb Brothwell, LSE, 4-2; 145: Thomas Dalton, GR, maj dec Ross Goncalves, Wor, 12-3; Liam Fox, CE, dec Gabe Emery, Kem, 15-10; 152: Riggen Walker, Kem, dec Jackson Wood, Cod, 17-10; Jais Rose, TB, dec Beau Russell, NC, 4-3; 160: Dane Steel, She, maj dec James Herwaldt, GR, 17-3; Roedy Farrell, The, dec Brady Roberts, Eva, 12-5; 170: Wyatt Trembly, Dub, tech fall Dylan Campbell, Cod, 18-3; Terran Grooms, She, dec Morgan Hatch, Lym, 7-2; 182: Matthew Foster, RS, won by injury default over Jack Ring, CC; Colson Coon, She, maj dec Landon Heaps, Kem, 12-3; 195: Trevor Eldridge, CE, dec Colt Catlin, TB, 6-4; Noah Sides, NC, dec Landon Walker, Cok, 12-6; 220: Keagan Bartlett, CC, dec Dillon Glick, TB, 7-5; Stetson Davis, Pow, maj dec Aiden Selcher, She, 11-2; 285: Lane Catlin, TB, pin Charlie Green, CE, 0:37; James Love, Lov, pin Cody Cunningham, Lan, 2:49.
Championship matches
106: Dylan Sorenson, KW, tech fall Lucas Todd, GR, 17-2; 113: Ty Peterson, Cod, dec Spencer Wright, GR, 7-0; 120: Kelton Powers, She, maj dec Darren Provost, Gil, 13-3; 126: Roany Proffit, Kem, pin Tel Parry, SV, 4:24; 132: Broc Fletcher, RS, dec Jake Hammer, Pin, 10-6; 138: Antonio Avila, TB, maj dec Kale Knezovich, GR, 13-0; 145: Thomas Dalton, GR, dec Liam Fox, CE, 9-3; 152: Jais Rose, TB, dec Riggen Walker, Kem, 1-0; 160: Dane Steel, She, dec Roedy Farrell, 5-1; 170: Terran Grooms, She, dec Wyatt Trembly, Dub, 1-0; 182: Colson Coon, She, dec Matthew Foster, RS, 5-3; 195: Noah Sides, NC, pin Trevor Eldridge, CE, 2:57; 220: Stetson Davis, Pow, pin Keagan Bartlett, CC, 1:30; 285: Lane Catlin, TB, pin James Love, Lov, 1:22.