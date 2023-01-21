Cheyenne Central's Jack Ring, Keagan Bartlett set sights on state wrestling titles

Keagan Bartlett knows what it takes to win a state wrestling championship.

The Cheyenne Central senior watched older brother Tevis Bartlett become a four-time state champ while wrestling for Cheyenne East, which is where Keagan wrestled as a freshman and sophomore. With the T-Birds, Keagan competed in the practice room against state champs Bradley Whitright and Blaise Ronnau. Last year, his first at Central, his practice partners included state champs Jack Ring and Davin Mattimoe.

If that wasn't enough championship DNA, Bartlett advanced to the state title match the past two years only to come up short.

Bartlett is determined to finish atop the podium this season. He is currently ranked No. 1 at 220 pounds by wyowrestling.com.

"I’ve let all the pain of coming up short fuel me for this season," he said. "I worked on being more offensive."

That was evident at the Trojan Border Wars last weekend as Bartlett won all seven of his matches by pinfall. He admits last year's last-second loss to Natrona County's Brendyn Nelson for the 195-pound gold medal has driven his renewed aggressiveness.

"Going back to that state championship match I wasn’t the last guy taking shots and that’s probably the thing that hurts the most," he said. "He was more aggressive and he beat me. If I lose this year it’s going to be because I was too aggressive, not because I wasn’t aggressive enough."

If Bartlett ever needs a refresher of what that aggression looks like, he can find it in the Indians' practice room in the determined face of Ring. The senior went undefeated on his way to winning state at 170 last year and has lost only one match at 182 this season.

At the Trojan Border Wars he earned two forfeit victories, had a first-round pin and won his other four matches by technical fall. Against Will Rathjen of North Platte, Nebraska, Ring won 21-6, with all of Rathjen's points coming on escapes as Ring was content to work on takedowns. His other matches followed a similar pattern.

"I was just trying to feel the flow," Ring said. "When you’re feeling it you just let everything roll and it just kind of comes to you. I tried not to force anything and just took what was there for me to take.

"It comes down to attacking more, staying in better position and being more aggressive … chain wrestling more. Instead of hit a move, wait and then hit another move, it’s move, move, move. Like I was doing that last match it’s more of getting a feel for the match.

"I think my confidence is at an all-time high," he added. "I’ve realized what I’m capable of so I can trust my technique and trust my skills on the mat."

Ring's confidence has been on the rise since moving to Cheyenne from Ault, Colorado, halfway through last season.

"At my old school I didn’t have that competition in the practice room," he explained. "That’s been a huge key to my development over the past year. Wrestling Keagan has helped a ton and the coaches brought in Kyle Pope, a former UW wrestler, who has worked with me and helped me a lot. It’s all due to our coaching staff bringing in good guys to help me develop."

Central coach Kyle Brightman is more than happy to have Bartlett and Ring in the lineup, but he stops short of accepting too much praise for their success on the mat.

"Jack and Keagan are two kids we were blessed to have move into our program so I’m not going to take any credit for that," he laughed. "They’re wrestling with intensity and they’re wrestling at a level right now where they know they’re the person to beat in their weight class.

"They’re scoring a lot of points, they’re getting after pins, they’re dominating matches and they’re really setting the tone for the rest of our team," he added. "It’s great to have that kind of leadership."

The Indians are hoping to get Mattimoe, who has been sidelined by an injury, back soon. Until then, though, senior Jack Miller and junior Thomas Berta have given Central two more solid options in the upper weight classes.

"Thomas and Jack both get to wrestle Jack and Keagan and they benefit from seeing that level of intensity," Brightman said. "And when you’ve got guys that get to see that it just spreads out to the rest of the team."

Ring and Bartlett are no doubt the top contenders at their respective weight classes heading into the state tournament in five weeks. While Ring chases his second, Bartlett remains focused on finishing with gold.

"After making it to the finals and coming up short it would mean a lot to finally win it," he said.