Cheyenne East's Jackson Hesford makes final push for elusive state wrestling title

Jackson Hesford has already had a memorable senior year. In the fall the Cheyenne East wide receiver/defensive back earned Star-Tribune Super 25 and all-state honors in helping lead the Thunderbirds to the Class 4A state football championship.
Now Hesford has his sights on finally winning an elusive individual state wrestling title. Ranked No. 1 in state at 160 pounds by wyowrestling.com, Hesford’s talents were on full display in Tuesday’s dual against Kelly Walsh. He took control early against Trojans junior Noah Hone — the No. 2-ranked 160-pounder — and remained on the attack throughout the match. Hesford prevailed 12-7 in a match the T-Birds won 36-28.
“I think mentally he just seems a little more motivated,” Cheyenne East coach Thad Trujillo said. “Not that he wasn’t in the past, but I think he has more of a clear goal in mind. He likes to score a lot of points and he’s been that way since he came in as a freshman. I thought he did a great job of that tonight where he just kept working for points.”
Hesford has come agonizingly close to winning an individual state title. Competing at 138 as a freshman, he lost to Green River senior Nathan McCann in the semifinals before winning his next two matches to finish third. Hesford advanced to the finals the past two seasons but came up short, losing a 5-3 overtime decision to Kelly Walsh’s Kole Kraus at 152 in 2019 and falling 6-4 to KW’s Kevin Anderson at 160 last year.
Coming so close in the previous seasons at state has served as a driving force for Hesford this year.
“I’ve been wrestling since I was little so the drive has always been there,” Hesford said. “So in the offseason I just focused on doing a little extra more.
“In years past I didn’t feel like I did enough to get over the edge. So this year I wanted to focus on getting over that edge, pushing more in practices, doing more after practices. Being able to push through the third period that maybe I couldn’t in the past.”
While Hesford continues to dominate opponents on the mat, it’s in the T-Birds’ wrestling room where he has been able to hone his craft. Competing against teammates like seniors Blaise Ronnau (ranked No. 2 at 170) and Cael Pugh (No. 6 at 152) and junior Cade Pugh ((No. 5 at 145) has only made Hesford better because each presents different challenges.
“We all push each other,” Hesford acknowledged. “And if we can keep feeding off each other I think we have something special. We just have to keep being 1-0 in each match and focusing on practice tomorrow.”
Cheyenne East won the state title in Hesford’s freshman season and has finished third the past two years. The T-Birds are one of a handful of teams expected to contend for the top spot again next month at the state meet at the Casper Events Center. Obviously, Hesford would love to add another state championship to the T-Birds’ trophy case. He is one of eight varsity wrestlers who either started or played significant minutes on the football team, so they know what it takes to win a title.
“Football just pushes in and gives us confidence,” Hesford said. “We have a lot of football players on the team so that helps with the mindset of winning.”
Also making the transition from the gridiron to the mat, in addition to Cael and Cade Pugh, are seniors Bradley Whitright, the defending state champ at 220 and Trey Bower; juniors Brian Mead and Gavyn Aumiller; and sophomore Keagan Bartlett.
“Anytime your school can win a state title in any sport that carries over and gives kids confidence,” Trujillo noted. “They think, ‘Hey, we did it in that. What’s to stop us from doing it again?’ And I think it’s a motivator from some of our other kids, too.
“As far as state, it’s hard to gauge right now without any tournaments. We’ll know where we are as a team on the last Saturday of February, and we really won’t know until then.”
