Cheyenne East's Jackson Hesford makes final push for elusive state wrestling title

Coming so close in the previous seasons at state has served as a driving force for Hesford this year.

“I’ve been wrestling since I was little so the drive has always been there,” Hesford said. “So in the offseason I just focused on doing a little extra more.

“In years past I didn’t feel like I did enough to get over the edge. So this year I wanted to focus on getting over that edge, pushing more in practices, doing more after practices. Being able to push through the third period that maybe I couldn’t in the past.”

While Hesford continues to dominate opponents on the mat, it’s in the T-Birds’ wrestling room where he has been able to hone his craft. Competing against teammates like seniors Blaise Ronnau (ranked No. 2 at 170) and Cael Pugh (No. 6 at 152) and junior Cade Pugh ((No. 5 at 145) has only made Hesford better because each presents different challenges.

“We all push each other,” Hesford acknowledged. “And if we can keep feeding off each other I think we have something special. We just have to keep being 1-0 in each match and focusing on practice tomorrow.”