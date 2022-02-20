Class 4A regional wrestling results

Saturday
Class 4A East
at Sheridan
Team: Thunder Basin 252, Sheridan 249.5, Cheyenne East 218, Cheyenne Central 160, Gillette 59, Cheyenne South 23.
106: Isael Beal, CC, pin Cody Inman, She, 1:49; 113: Wyatt Weiss, CC, dec Isaac Roybal, CE, 6-1; 120: Kolten Powers, She, dec Ashton Leegaard, TB, 8-2; 126: Antonio Avila, TB, pin Cole Riesen, She, 3:59; 132: Rudy Osborne, She, dec Alex Draper, TB, 3-2; 138: Keltan Crow, She, dec Tyler Dorrell, CE, 4-1; 145: Cael Porter, TB, pin Dawson Goss, She, 4:45 152: Dane Steel, She, dec Cade Push, CE, 6-1; 160: Terran Grooms, She, pin Deyton Johnson, TB, 4:57; 170: Jack Ring, CC, pin Colson Coon, She, 2:59; 182: Aiden Jorgenson, TB, pin Trevor Eldridge, CE, 0:55; 195: Keagan Bartlett, CC, dec Dillon Glick, TB, 10-7; 220: Aidyn Mitchell, TB, dec Jim Strobbe, She, 3-1 (SV); 285: Lane Catlin, TB, won by forfeit over Gavyn Aumiller, CE.
Class 4A West
at Laramie
Team: Natrona County 274.5, Evanston 208, Kelly Walsh 185, Rock Springs 120.5, Laramie 105, Jackson 52.
106: Kaden Orr, NC, def Tristen Tromble, NC; 113: Tate Tromble, NC, tech fall Porter Trabing, Lar, 16-1; 120: Broc Fletcher, RS, dec Kael Johnson, NC, 8-7; 126: Jerred Smith, KW, pin Jain Moore, Eva, 2:40; 132: Garret Fletcher, RS, pin Treyson Davilla, KW, 1:59; 138: Dylan Brenton, NC, dec Fischer Hawkins, Lar, 9-5; 145: Billy Brenton, NC, pin Jayce Berry, NC, 3:08; 152: Giovanni Lucchi, KW, pin Ethan Reichenberg, Eva, 1:58; 160: Noah Hone, KW, dec Kaeden Wilcos, NC, 4-2; 170: Mathew Foster, RS, dec Kody Rex, Eva, 13-8; 182: Noah Sides, NC, pin Ian Dickinson, RS, 1:56; 195: Brendyn Nelson, NC, pin Tarrin Haws, Eva, 1:55; 220: Ryan Rancom, Jac, pin Jack Mortimer, NC, 2:58; 285: Carson Vangieson, Eva, pin Kaden Neild, Jac, 3:41.