Class 4A regional wrestling results

Saturday

Class 4A East

106: Isael Beal, CC, pin Cody Inman, She, 1:49; 113: Wyatt Weiss, CC, dec Isaac Roybal, CE, 6-1; 120: Kolten Powers, She, dec Ashton Leegaard, TB, 8-2; 126: Antonio Avila, TB, pin Cole Riesen, She, 3:59; 132: Rudy Osborne, She, dec Alex Draper, TB, 3-2; 138: Keltan Crow, She, dec Tyler Dorrell, CE, 4-1; 145: Cael Porter, TB, pin Dawson Goss, She, 4:45 152: Dane Steel, She, dec Cade Push, CE, 6-1; 160: Terran Grooms, She, pin Deyton Johnson, TB, 4:57; 170: Jack Ring, CC, pin Colson Coon, She, 2:59; 182: Aiden Jorgenson, TB, pin Trevor Eldridge, CE, 0:55; 195: Keagan Bartlett, CC, dec Dillon Glick, TB, 10-7; 220: Aidyn Mitchell, TB, dec Jim Strobbe, She, 3-1 (SV); 285: Lane Catlin, TB, won by forfeit over Gavyn Aumiller, CE.